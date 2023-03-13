WEF Insider Admits Silicon Valley Bank Crash Is a ‘Great Reset Scam’

A World Economic Forum insider has been caught boasting that the Silicon Valley Bank crash was an orchestrated plot that went to plan perfectly – and the crash will have a domino effect on the banking industry, leading to a global financial meltdown.

It’s been a crazy few days for the banking industry. Specifically, for Silicon Valley Bank and its shareholders, as it went from supposedly stable and solvent, to closed down by the regulators — in the space of just over 24 hours.

And it appears the domino effect has begun already, with Signature Bank in New York closed by regulators citing “systemic risk.”

Regulators closed New York’s Signature Bank, citing systemic risk.



Signature is one of the main banks to the cryptocurrency industry. As of Dec. 31, Signature had $110.4 billion in total assets and $88.6 billion in total deposits, according to a https://t.co/8HZ1aAh7Tb… https://t.co/M11k44waMt pic.twitter.com/sMbcPZ2X7N — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) March 12, 2023

Anyone who thinks the SV Bank collapse was a coincidence has not been paying attention to the details. The hidden hands at work here have left their fingerprints all over this one. And when it comes to this amount of money, there are no coincidences.

Meet Joseph Gentile, an executive at SV Bank.

Do you know where Joseph Gentile worked before he was at Silicon Valley Bank? He was the chief financial officer at Lehmann Brothers, which was the largest bank to crash in US history.

Like I said, Lehman 2.0 – when you’re levered over 10x++ and you sell assets for a loss, it’s a catastrophe.



Joseph Gentile was the Chief Administrative Officer at @SVB_Financial $SIVB



Prior to joining in 2007, he served as the CFO for Lehman Brothers’ Global Investment Bank. https://t.co/Vu6tf2zFb0 pic.twitter.com/RFUwBL0rFU — Straton Oak (@StratonOak) March 11, 2023

That’s one hell of a coincidence… but it gets even worse. Where do you think he worked before Lehmann Brothers?

Do you remember a company named Enron? Enron was an energy company based in Houston Texas and a Wall Street darling in the 90s. Do you remember Enron getting shut down in late 2001? Enron was the biggest bankruptcy in US history and the biggest audit failure. The founder and CEO were sentenced to 24 years in prison.

It just so happens Joseph Gentile was at the helm of all three companies before they went to the wall. And unlike his colleagues, he has never faced justice. The mainstream media want you to believe that this is just a coincidence. But there are no coincidences.

Just in case you thought you were bad at your job, Silicon Valley Bank’s $SIVB Chief Administrative Officer Joseph Gentile was the former CFO of Lehman Brothers 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/SLbNdWw1BR — Stock Talk Weekly (@stocktalkweekly) March 12, 2023

Mainstream Twitter users are joking that Joseph Gentile is just really bad at his job. But they don’t get it. There are no coincidences. And Gentile is really good at his job. He and others like him are doing the bidding of the global elite. And they are being richly rewarded – repeatedly – while ordinary people are being robbed blind.

What we are seeing is a push towards Global Government that is being camouflaged and cloaked in humanitarianism, multiculturalism, as well as manufactured threats such as global warming and pandemics in order to condition the population into accepting globalization and a One World Government.

In order for this to occur the elite are planning to create a global financial crisis the likes of which the world has never seen. Out of the ashes of this financial crisis will rise the phoenix of is a New International Economic Order. The public will be told that the new order is the only way to stabilize the world economy and save what little remains of their wealth. And if we learned anything from the manufactured crisis that was the Covid pandemic, then the mainstream masses are likely to fall for the deception hook, line and sinker.

People often ask why the globalist elite would collapse the world economy. Wouldn’t that mean they destroy their own wealth in the process? The answer is no. The elite have been consolidating their wealth in order to protect it for centuries. The process of consolidation has accelerated dramatically in recent years, with the global financial crisis in 2008 and the Covid pandemic allowing the elite to get richer while the rest of us were made poorer.

When the world financial system finally crashes the elite will be positioned to buy whats left for pennies on the dollar. Where does this leave the rest of the world financially? The answer is in bondage to a Techno-Communist World Governmental System led by the World Economic Forum in Davos and the hidden hands that control the public face of that cabal.

If you pay attention now you can see that everything around you is being engineered towards this one goal.

Over the past century nation states have been forced into massive debt by central banks to ensure that once this collapse begins it will create a domino effect around the world.

We are currently seeing a shift towards a cashless society through the help of blockchain technology that will facilitate a new reserve currency under the IMF and World Bank known as the Special Drawing Right.

The globalist elite are also forcing their vassal states to move towards centralizing currency in the form of a so-called Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC, which by the way, is not currency at all – it is software designed as a tool of total social control.

It’s easy to see why CBDCs appeal to the far-left authoritarians in Davos. If they can cancel out your bank balance with a single keystroke, then you have no freedom, no autonomy. You are a slave to the system and completely beholden to the elite.

And the elite are becoming so arrogant they are even admitting their plans – and the fact that it is about total social control.

And in case you think this is a wild conspiracy theory and it could never happen here, you should be aware that the elite are quietly and deceitfully making moves to centralize currency right now, in the United States, without any public discussion.

Gov. Kirsti Noem of South Carolina caught them trying to change the definition of currency by burying it in the fine print of a 100 page bill. She joined Tucker Carlson last week to send a warning to all of us that we need to wake up to the agenda – and fast.

As the world economy begins to collapse and nation states begin printing trillions to try and keep their economies afloat, hyperinflation will take over. This in turn will force nations to turn to the World Bank for help which will offer the SDR in return for control over these failing economies.

The same way the Federal Reserve controls inflation and deflation through interest rates and by extension the US economy, so too will the IMF and World Bank gain control over the world economy, one crisis at a time. Exacerbated by trade wars and currency wars, the exploding debt crisis will see personal savings evaporate over night.

If the globalist elite are allowed to carry out their plan, within the next few years most people will have lost their life savings. They will own nothing and they will be forced to pretend to be happy – because the elite will have total control over whatever paltry funds the public have been allocated by the techno-communist elite.

Most of the worlds major institutions were created with this goal in mind. From the United Nations, to the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, to institutes like the Cato, Balfour and Brookings Institute.

Watch: