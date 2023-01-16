WEF Declares ‘Humans Are a Plague’ and ‘AI Is the Cure’

Yuval Noah Harari, Klaus Schwab’s lead advisor at the Word Economic Forum, has announced that human beings are no better than “viruses or bananas” and the WEF has now reached the point where they can “hack humanity.”

According to Harari, the idea that humans have free will is over, and for those who oppose, there will be no escaping what Harari refers to as the “Secret Police.”

The messaging coming out of the WEF is becoming increasingly sinister, with Klaus Schwab taking on the role of terrorist group leader, using communications channels to issue ultimatums to humanity. Do what I say, or else.

According to Schwab, the new internet will only be available to those who submit to the WEF’s biometric digital ID.

In a new speech given in the lead-up to the World Economic Forum’s annual summit in Davos this week, a triumphant Harari doubled down on Schwab’s disturbing claims and boasted that the WEF boasting has gained more power than the Soviet KGB or the Spanish Inquisition ever had.

“Until today, nobody had the necessary computing power and the necessary data to hack humanity.”

“Even if the Soviet KGB or the Spanish Inquisition followed you around everywhere, twenty-four hours a day, watching everything you do, listening to everything you say, still they didn’t have the computing power and the biological knowledge necessary to make sense of what was happening inside your body and brain and to understand how you feel and what you think and what you want.”

However, according to Harari, “This is now changing” and the WEF has made major a major breakthrough in understanding “organisms.”

WEF scientists, drawing on what Harari calls the “great insights of modern life sciences” that he says began with Charles Darwin, have decided that “Organisms are algorithms.”

According to Harari, human beings are not only hackable, but we are no different to viruses or bananas.

“Viruses, bananas, or humans, they are really just biochemical algorithms. We are learning how to decipher these algorithms.”

“You can create algorithms that know me better than I know myself.” said Harari, who then launched into a bitter tirade about the human race, obviously frustrated with common people for failing to embrace his vision of the future of humanity.

“Humans really don’t know themselves very well. This is why algorithms have a real chance of getting to know ourselves better. We don’t really know ourselves.”

This is where things begin to get really dark. Harari obviously has a very low opinion of common people, having told us many times that we need to die in large numbers, and also comparing us to viruses and bananas, as you just saw. Perhaps his low opinion of ordinary people is why he felt the need to spell out exactly how the globalist elite plan to monitor, manipulate and coerce humanity.

“Now imagine the situation in ten or twenty years when an algorithm can tell any teenager exactly where he or she is on the gay or straight spectrum, and even how malleable this position is.”

“You will not be able to hide from Amazon, from Alibaba, and the Secret Police. As you surf the internet, as you watch videos or check your social feed, the algorithms will be monitoring your eye movements, your blood pressure, your brain activity.”

And this is the final solution for the WEF. They want humanity in lockstep with their agenda, unable to oppose, unable to think critically.

Presumably the WEF’s algorithms-in-progress will also be able to tell who is sexually attracted to children. After all, the elite will require a new generation of compromised and controlled world leaders.

“Once we have algorithms that understand me better than I understand myself, they could predict my desires, manipulate my emotions, and even take decisions on my behalf.”

It sounds like a dystopian hell-scape, complete with manipulated, powerless humans who are considered no better than viruses or bananas by the ruling elite. Life is a string of numbers.

“Organisms are algorithms” was a slogan Harari popularized in his bestseller Homo Deus, in which he wrote: “Having raised humanity above the beastly level of survival struggles, we will now aim to upgrade humans into gods, and turn Homo sapiens into Homo deus.”

Harari is openly saying technology will turn humans into gods. This is purely satanic. In Genesis 3:4, the Serpent tempting Eve told her that if she only eats of the forbidden fruit, “you will be like God.” Here is Yuval Noah Harari openly proclaiming it, and saying that this is a great thing.

And the move to introduce biometric ID is more advanced than many realize. At Davos, all roads in and out of the elite headquaters are patrolled by the police and military, and only biometric ID will gain you access. This is a conspiracy fact.

The globalist elite already have the masses under their control. The full-frontal propaganda assault in recent years has terrified the masses into submission. Critical thinking skills have been lost.

But there is hope. The elite were unable to brainwash all of us. Many of you saw through the Great Reset scam from the beginning and an ever-growing number of people are waking up to the reality of what is happening in the world.

The global elite know we are onto them and they are running scared. The WEF like to proclaim they are “Committed to improving the world.”

But I don’t remember Nelson Mandela or Ghandi requiring thousands of troops to protect them from the wrath of common people.

This is proof that the people are waking up and the elite know it. We are creating change. Investigations are being announced. The mainstream media has even been forced to begin dipping its toes in the waters of truth-telling.

‘First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they FIGHT you, then you win’



Listen to the hesitant tone in this Fox news presenter’s voice. She can’t believe the tide has turned and she has to report on the truth.

The dam is beginning to burst. And when it does there will be no stopping it.

