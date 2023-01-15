WEF Hires Unvaccinated Pilots To Fly Them Into Davos: “Safety of Our Members Is No. 1 Priority”

Klaus Schwab has banned vaccinated pilots from transporting World Economic Forum members in and out of Davos due to the safety risk they pose.

According to reports, WEF members are being transport solely by unvaccinated pilots to the 2023 conference in Davos, Switzerland.

Josh Yoder, the head the U.S. Freedom Flyers, an anti-vaccine mandate group of pilots, told pilot Alan Dana that he is receiving inquiries from Davos elites interested in hiring unvaccinated pilots to fly their business trips.

“He’s getting calls now from wealthy businessmen and companies to fly their executives around on business jets with unvaccinated crew,” Dana said on “Maria Zeee Uncensored” this week.

Infowars.com reports: “They get the luxury of being able to choose, because there are still a large amount of crew available in the United States who are not vaccinated because the companies they work for didn’t mandate it.”

“These wealthy businessmen are requiring unvaccinated crew on their business trips,” Dana added. “Passengers on an airline who bought a ticket don’t have that luxury.”

Dana, a former pilot for JetStar, a Singapore-based airline, noted that such inquiries haven’t been coming in as much to Australia’s Freedom Flyers chapter because it hasn’t been around as long and isn’t as “well-connected.”

Nearly all major airlines in the U.S. mandated the experimental COVID vaccine for pilots and crew in 2021, leading dissenting pilots to form the U.S. Freedom Flyers.

Two years later, emerging data and increase documented incidents of individuals who “died suddenly” after receiving the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine appear to be making the elite second-guess who flies them around the world.