WEF Hires Fuel Cars To Drive Elites Around Davos: “Electric Cars Are Unreliable”

WEF members are being driven around in fuel-powered cars at Davos due to the fact that electric vehicles are so unreliable, according to an insider.

Japanese journalist Masako Ganaha spoke to a chauffeur who drives the WEF VIPs around. He told her he was prohibited by the elites from using electric cars to transport the VIPs around.

Rairfoundation.com reports: The WEF has made some changes this year. Davos has a heliport so that VIPs can fly around in helicopters again. In addition, there is no longer a CO2 limit for cars.

Twitter boss Elon Musk finds it “ironic” that the WEF VIPs prefer fuel cars, as the Tesla Model Y is the best-selling car in Switzerland. In other words: plug-in cars for the commoners and cars using fossil fuels for the Elites.