WEF Economist: It’s Our Moral Duty To Force Seniors Into Suicide Pods

There are far too many useless people in the world according to Dr. Yusuke Narita, a 37-year old professor of economics at Yale, whose solution to the so-called problem is forced “mass suicide” of the elderly.

Speaking about forced euthanasia of the elderly to depopulate the world, Dr. Narita said if seniors don’t take a hint and step into suicide pods provided by the elite of their own accord, the “possibility of making it mandatory in the future [will] come up in discussion.”

The Yale professor is a World Ecoomics Forum contributor and is known in Asia as the “Japanese Yuval Noah Harrari.” When he is not teaching at the prestigious Ivy League school in New Haven, Connecticut, Dr. Narita spends his time appearing on TV and promoting the WEF ideology on behalf of his master Klaus Schwab.

While Harrari publishes his extremist ideas in books that are aggressively pushed on readers by the far-left cultural gatekeepers in our society, Dr. Narita does most of his damage on TV and social media. He has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers, almost all of whom are impressionable young people seduced by the siren song of Klaus Schwab’s technocratic vision of a New World Order.

Last year, when asked by a school-age boy to elaborate on his alarming mass suicide theories, Dr. Narita graphically described to the young students a scene from “Midsommar,” a 2019 Hollywood horror film in which a Swedish cult forces one of its elderly members to commit suicide by jumping off a cliff.

According to Dr. Narita, the young generation have a duty to “work hard toward creating a society like that.”

“Whether that’s a good thing or not, that’s a more difficult question to answer,” Dr. Narita told the young boy as he dutifully scribbled notes. “So if you think that’s good, then maybe you can work hard toward creating a society like that.”

The economics professor’s rhetoric closely matches the extremist rhetoric coming from Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, where various “experts” in recent times have expressed the desire to depopulate the earth.

Which raises the question, if they are so keen on forcing the elderly to commit mass suicide, why doesn’t 84-year-old Klaus Schwab lead by example and step into a suicide pod himself?

Of course this will never happen. Schwab has no intention of living by the same rules that he hell bent on forcing common people to obey.

Rumors swirled at this years Davos summit that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair was set to replace Schwab, who has passed the age at which he is pushing for elderly people to euthanize themselves.

And let’s face it, the warmonger and vaccine pusher Blair is a fitting candidate to be head of the WEF. He is responsible for enabling the killing of hundreds of thousands of people, after all.

And apparently Blair isn’t finished in the killing business just yet.

But Schwab, ever the elite hypocrite, is refusing to stand down as Chair of the World Economic Forum, arguing that he is still the man for the job, despite his advanced years.

It is “one rule for thee and another for me.”

Bill Gates uses the same twisted logic to explain why he can fly around the world on a private jet while lecturing people about climate change.

Pointing out the hypocrisy of the elite never seems to make a dent or have any impact whatsoever on them. Why? Because, they have no shame … they have no shame because they have no moral compass, They have no moral compass because they live according to the rules of ‘do as thou wilt’ and ‘the ends justifies the means.’ These precepts infest every fiber of their ideology, from depopulation, to open borders, to climate change, euthanasia, abortion, you name it.

The self-appointed world health czar Bill Gates has also endorsed “death panels” that sentence ordinary, law-abiding people to death for the crime of being of no use to the elite.

Bill Gates has become so arrogant in recent times that he is happy for cameras to catch him saying the quiet parts out loud.

Gates in this clip is the perfect example of the banality of evil. He doesn’t even bother to explain why we can’t pay teachers and allow people to live out their lives in peace. Why is it either/or? After all, in the past we didn’t have any problem paying teachers their salaries and allowing our old people to enjoy their grandchildren during their golden years.

Of course, committing genocide against elderly people would serve two goals of the global elite: depopulating the world and destroying the traditional nuclear family.

Make no mistake, the far-left global elite are gunning for the nuclear family. Take a look at this article published by OpenDemocracy, a George Soros non-profit, which is using any excuse to try and destroy the traditional family unit.

“The coronavirus crisis shows it’s time to abolish the family,” according to OpenDemocracy’s Sophie Lewis, who argues that “we deserve better than the family. And the time of corona is an excellent time to practice abolishing it.”

To the elite, bad is good.

Grandparents are too often a source of joy, wisdom and kindness in a young child’s life, playing an important role in helping children develop well-adjusted adults. So Klaus Schwab and his cronies are determined to phase grandparents out of existence.

This is the brutal, murderous world Bill Gates and his associates at the World Economic Forum are determined to roll out as part of their Great Reset. We can’t allow their evil logic to become the new normal.

