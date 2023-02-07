WEF Declares That Human Beings Are No Longer Sovereign

The World Economic Forum has recently launched a controversial new initiative that should have the entire human race up in arms.

The World Economic Forum is now demanding humans hand over sovereignty of their own brains to the global elite. According to the WEF, brain waves are nothing more than data, and we should be happy to allow AI to intrude in our brains “for our own good.”

The WEF’s annual meeting in Davos in January held a very important seminar discussing “Brain Transparency” during which the global elite explained exactly how they are going to use AI to enslave humanity.

The WEF’s plans feature new technology that allow the scanning of the human brain via wearable devices, no electrodes required. Such scans allow AI-enabled computers to read and interpret the wearer’s state of mind by instantly understanding recorded brain waves.

Take a look at this deeply disturbing cartoon the WEF produced for their stakeholders to explain exactly how they will use AI to control, coerce, manipulate and ultimately enslave the human race.

And as you are watching this, remember that as the WEF presenter, Nita A. Farahany is so excited to proclaim, they already have this technology. I repeat, Klaus Schwab already has the technology and owns the devices they are discussing in this video.

Despite what the mainstream media are attempting to convince us, the World Economic Forum are not trying to fix anything. They’re trying to break everything and leave it broken. They are trying to break you.

Artificial intelligence systems paired with such devices allow unprecedented insight into the mental and emotional state of the wearer.

The wearable thought-reading devices Nita discusses do not look weird or unwieldy. The WEF is determined for this technology to be rolled out as seamlessly as possible.

Closer to the end of the video, Farahany talks about how important it is to “preserve safeguards.” But take a look at her face when a member of the audience makes the tongue-in-cheek comment that “All CEOs will use this technology completely responsibly.”

You don’t need an AI brain transparency mind-reading device to understand what is going on inside her head.

If you have been paying attention to the WEF’s policies in recent times you will realize that this is not really about making the world a better place. WEF policies all have one thing in common: they dehumanize, degrade and mock us. They are designed to take away all of the joys of life and inflict maximum pain.

And plans are already underway to roll out this technology via popular social networks. Farahany reports that Facebook and tech companies are “investing heavily in these devices.”

Think about this for a minute. You will need to wear a brain scanner to integrate with Big Tech’s new shiny gadgets (which will likely be supplied for free). The scanner will send your brainwave activity to Big Tech’s AI engines. AI is bulky and cannot be placed into a tablet or a phone, so your brain waves will be collected centrally by Facebook or another Big Tech company.

The possibilities for abuse are endless. For example, let’s say that a woke designer of such an AI, or a “disinformation governance board” bureaucrat, would decide that they need to stop people from thinking climate change-denying thoughts.

If so, as soon as your train of thought diverges from the officially approved narrative and starts turning towards skeptical opinions on, say, climate change, the AI will proactively show you an attractive, scantily-clad person you find attractive, a cute cat doing something silly, or some other distraction to disrupt your thought development.

And don’t think you can opt out of such a dystopian world. According to the WEF, you won’t be able to quit your job because there will be nowhere else to go.

Of course, the mainstream media has been completely co-opted by the World Economic Forum, and they will try to cancel you if you dare to speak sense about any of these issues. According to the mainstream media in 2020, obesity is healthy. Spirally inflation is normal. The vaccines are not causing people to keel over and die. And there are an infinite number of genders.

George Orwell warned us about about these times. He said they would convince us that war is peace. How right he was.

Now they are trying to convince us that handing over the sovereignty of our own brains is a way to improve the state of the world.

Only time will tell if this disturbing initiative is accepted by people around the world, but one thing’s for sure: we are not going down without a fight.

This power-hungry cabal of billionaires and politicians has long plotted to enslave the masses, and now they are making their move.

If we do not comply with their demands, the WEF warns, we will face certain doom. They claim that only by handing over our freedom and autonomy to the elite, and allowing them to depopulate the world, can we hope to avoid the catastrophes that are looming on the horizon.

But more and more people are refusing to submit to the WEF’s tyrannical demands. Brave activists and rebels are rising up to fight back against the global elite, determined to defend their sovereignty at any cost, determined to protect their families and those they love.

Will you join them in the fight for freedom, or will you cower in fear and submit to the demands of the global elite? The choice is yours. But whatever you do, do not underestimate the consequences of your choices.

