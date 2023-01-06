WEF Declares People Have No Right To Own Cars: ‘You Can Walk or Share’

Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum has declared that people have no right to own their own car and can instead “walk or share.” According to the WEF, far too many people own their own vehicles and this situation must be corrected by pricing them out of the market.

Thousands of private jets fly into Davos each year for the WEF’s annual summit, but according to Klaus Schwab ordinary people should not own their own car. WATCH:

In a paper published by the WEF, the Davos elite claim that communal sharing of cars must become part of a “circular approach” in order to reduce global demands for precious metals and fossil fuels.

The pronouncements of Klaus Schwab and his minions are becoming more out of touch with reality by the day. The situation would almost be funny if the WEF hadn’t penetrated the cabinets of governments all over the world with double agents doing their bidding.

And it’s not just Canada. Incoming House Democratic whip Katherine Clark is firmly under the control of the WEF and she is taking it upon herself to enact Schwab’s policies in America.

These so-called Young Global Leaders are now receiving instructions from Davos that far too many people own private vehicles and they must be priced out of the market with massive gas price hikes.

Citing the fact that “the average car or van in England is driven just 4% of the time,” the WEF claims this means people in developed countries including the United States should not have the right to own their own car. People should sell their car and walk or share because “Car sharing platforms such as Getaround and BlueSG have already seized that opportunity to offer vehicles where you pay per hour used.”

And it’s not just cars.

The end of private ownership is essential, according to the WEF, and can be applied to everything from cars to private homes and even city-wide design principles.

“A design process that focuses on fulfilling the underlying need instead of designing for product purchasing is fundamental to this transition,” the WEF sets out. “This is the mindset needed to redesign cities to reduce private vehicles and other usages.”

Part of the WEF’s “circular approach” appears to be driving already sky-high gas prices even higher.

In an article published late last year, the WEF issued a call to its legion of Young Global Leaders, stating the gas prices we experienced in 2022 were simply not high enough. As though ordinary people aren’t suffering enough pain at the gas pump, Klaus Schwab is claiming the current prices are severely “underpriced.”

The WEF article is complicated and disingenuous, but it basically calls for an end to any and all tax credits for oil, gas and coal production — along with the introduction of much higher taxes.

This idea isn’t new. Basically it’s the same idea as pricing fossil fuels based upon their carbon content. The result would make gas and car ownership an unaffordable luxury for the vast majority of the population.

Via the WEF:

First, leading democracies should agree to end the underpricing of fossil fuels, which is the principal factor preventing a clean energy transition. The underpricing associated with producing and burning coal, oil and gas amounted to $5.9 trillion in economic costs in 2020. Nearly a quarter of these losses – $1.45 trillion – occurred in 48 major and smaller democracies.

The leading democracies of the G20 should collectively commit to phasing out cost and tax breaks for the production and consumption of fossil fuels. They should also phase in more efficient pricing of fossil fuels through taxes or tradable permits to cover the costs of local air pollution, global warming, and other economic damages.

All of this talk of phasing out oil and gas production in favor of “clean energy” is interesting considering Bill Gates was caught admitting to his inner circle that the whole thing is a scam.

According to Gates, who was speaking to a private audience, wind, solar, battery technology and other renewable energy sources might be fashionable, and they might be valuable sources of revenue for the filthy rich elite, but they are not capable of solving climate change.

And apparently the fact that renewable energy is not actually capable of solving climate change, despite being sold to us as the cure for so-called man made global warming, is hysterically funny for Bill Gates.

Damning stuff, I’m sure you will agree. But Gates has a history of being – suspiciously – one step ahead of major world disasters. And capitalizing on them when they arrive.

They really think they have it all worked out and that we won’t notice and hold them to account.

There are three more provisions you can read about at the WEF website, all of which would massively increase the price of fossil fuels across the board. The WEF justify the massive increase in the cost of owning a car with this statement:

By delaying a clean energy transition, leading democracies are making their economies more vulnerable through continued reliance on fossil fuels. Collectively acting to foster a green transition is not only good for the climate but also critical for protecting democracy.

The key point in Klaus Schwab’s latest proclamation is that that fossil fuels are presently “underpriced“. Of course, US consumers are presently paying the “market price” for these fuels. Apparently the “market price” is too low for the WEF, who thinks he can control the global market from the corridors of power in Davos.

Sounds an awful lot like the behavior of a techno-communist world government.

This leads us to the big question. How long — days, weeks, months — before we see the compromised Biden administration take regulatory action to comply with this WEF edict?

What are the odds on an Executive Order?

Here at The People’s Voice we are dedicated to investigating the hidden hands that control the world and committed to educating as many people as possible about the world we live in.

After all, if mainstream media refuse to do their job, somebody has to do it.

But given the sensitive topics we report on, and the oppressive times we find ourselves living in, we cannot be sure how long we will be permitted to continue delivering you the truth on any platform.

If you enjoy our reports and believe we are providing value, I urge you to subscribe to our Rumble account and share our videos with as many people as possible. We cannot do this without you.