WEF Declare That The World Is Facing New Crises

‘Experts’ at the World Economic Forum have just declared that there are new crises facing the world
During a presentation at the WEF’s annual event in Davos, climate change was upgraded to a planetary crisis, a safety crisis and a justice crisis.
Swedish scientist Johan Rockström said: “Dear friends, scientifically this is not a climate crisis. We are now facing something deeper”
He added that “we are really putting humanity’s future at risk. This is a planetary crisis.”.
The Gateway Pundit reports: Professor Joyeeta Gupta followed up by describing how the “planetary crisis” is a myriad of other types of crises, as well.
“This is a safety crisis, but above all it is also a justice crisis,” she said, suggesting that the most strongly impacted populations are in poorer countries that contribute the least to planet-warming emissions.
This presentation was aided by a woman in a hat who chimed in and said that the planet is also in a spiritual crisis.
