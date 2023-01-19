WEF Declare That The World Is Facing New Crises

‘Experts’ at the World Economic Forum have just declared that there are new crises facing the world

During a presentation at the WEF’s annual event in Davos, climate change was upgraded to a planetary crisis, a safety crisis and a justice crisis.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Swedish scientist Johan Rockström said: “Dear friends, scientifically this is not a climate crisis. We are now facing something deeper”

He added that “we are really putting humanity’s future at risk. This is a planetary crisis.”.

The Gateway Pundit reports: Professor Joyeeta Gupta followed up by describing how the “planetary crisis” is a myriad of other types of crises, as well.

“This is a safety crisis, but above all it is also a justice crisis,” she said, suggesting that the most strongly impacted populations are in poorer countries that contribute the least to planet-warming emissions.

NOW – World Economic Forum declares a "planetary" and "justice" crisis. pic.twitter.com/4utL3VmiIW — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 18, 2023

This presentation was aided by a woman in a hat who chimed in and said that the planet is also in a spiritual crisis.