WEF Declare Humans Who Wish To Live Must Become Batteries For AI

Despite what the mainstream media are attempting to convince us, the World Economic Forum are not trying to fix the world for humanity. They’re trying to fix things for a tiny minority of the world’s population. And in order to do this, they are trying to break you. You might want to start paying closer attention.

For instance, did you know that WEF advisor Bill Gates holds a patent with technology using humans to harness energy?

If that wasn’t disturbing enough, Gates owns a second patent which gives him the “exclusive rights” to “computerize” the human body. This is not a joke. Gates applied for – and was granted – a patent which gives him exclusive rights over your body.

We are seeing rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence, or AI, with many technology experts predicting 2023 will be the year when advancements in machine learning go exponential. While the future is impossible to predict, it is widely expected that many, if not most, traditional occupations will be made redundant by AI.

Prediction: 2023 will make 2022 look like a sleepy year for AI advancement & adoption. — Greg Brockman (@gdb) December 31, 2022

The concept of a redundant human race is a theme the WEF have been promoting for decades now. So it should come as no surprise that they are deeply excited about the explosive growth of AI and have begun promoting the idea of humans being subservient to machines.

According to the WEF, when 6G technology is eventually rolled out to replace 5G, “redundant and useless” humans should be used as an energy source to power computers and AI machines.

Science Daily explains:

“One of the most promising breakthroughs in 6G telecommunications is the possibility of Visible Light Communication (VLC), which is like a wireless version of fiberoptics, using flashes of light to transmit information. Now, a team has announced that they have invented a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from VLC by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics.”

Essentially, people would be serving as antennas for “wasted” energy to be directed to artificially intelligent machines.

It appears the World Economic Forum has finally found a use for the humans they consider “useless” and “redundant.”

If humans want to continue living, according to the WEF, they will have to become energy producing slaves to the technocratic elite and their artificial intelligence.

WEF lead advisor Yuval Noah Harari has been promoting his new book, and during a recent interview he admitted what many people have long suspected.

According to Harari, who is Klaus Schwab’s right hand man, the big political question of the 21st century is “What do we need so many humans for?”

He also said that so-called “common people” are right to be fearful of a future in which they will be made “redundant”.

Such fears are justified, according to Harari, who spoke on behalf of the elites and confirmed “We just don’t need the vast majority of you.”

Harari’s deeply disturbing remarks serve as the strongest warning yet that Klaus Schwab’s WEF is intent on depopulating the world.

The elite’s desire to radically depopulate the world is an open secret in the corridors of power in Davos. They are so comfortable with the idea of mass murder and enslavement that they can laugh about it in front of our faces.

These comments from Davos are deeply disturbing because when they are placed in context with comments by other WEF advisors and affiliates like Bill Gates, it becomes clear that they have enslavement and depopulation on their mind.

The scariest part of all of this is they are not even trying to hide their plans anymore. Harari has even let slip the elites plans for enslaving those who survive the great depopulation.

The Roman empire had bread and circuses. Klaus Schwab’s hero Karl Marx said religion was the opium of the people. But today’s elite have hit upon a deadly formula to keep the permanent underclass happy. Video games and drugs.

Make no mistake, the global elite want you enslaved. And the first step in this process is having you drugged and in a stupor.

The maker’s of Idiocracy had it right – way back in 2006.

A comedy movie, sure. But as Shakespeare’s King Lear said, “in jest there is truth.”

The global elite have been dumbing down the masses for decades. The Common Core curriculum, the brainchild of Bill Gates and Barack Obama, is the perfect example.

Thirteen years after the Obama administration began forcing schools around the country to adopt Common Core, students are now recording results lower than previously thought possible, with staggering declines in average math and reading scores.

Teachers have been coming forward with results for years to prove the controversial teaching method is a failure, and significantly less effective than traditional teaching methods.

Now a new international study by the Pioneer Institute backs them up. Released in late April, the study reveals huge drops in math and reading scores since Common Core was fully enacted in 2013. This was after decades of consistent growth in both categories.

Meanwhile, the Western world is awash with drugs, both pharmaceutical and illicit. The Covid pandemic response proves that government has been captured by Big Pharma. And it’s an open secret that mainstream media is controlled by the CIA and Big Pharma advertisement spending.

As though the role of Big Pharma in our society wasn’t bad enough, our streets are awash with illicit drugs too, and rather than cracking down on the poison our own three-letter agencies are at least partly responsible for the epidemic.

Now we have methamphetamine, fentanyl and other opioids running rampant in our society, destroying human beings, keeping them on their knees.

Drugs, education standards, a compliant citizenry cowed by lockdowns… It’s a perfect storm and happens to fit like a glove with the globalist elite’s plans to enslave humanity.

