WEF Chauffeur Admits VIP Elites Refuse To Ride In Electric Cars, Demand Gas

World Economic Forum elites are refusing to use electric cars and demanding to be chauffeur-driven in “normal cars” fueled by gas.

In Davos, Japanese journalist Masako Ganaha spoke to a chauffeur who drives the World Economic Forum VIPs around. Despite the WEF’s told her he could not use a plug-in car to transport VIPs.

The chauffeur went on to explain that the elites believe electric vehicles are very “dangerous” and the elites believe they should only be used by common people.

The WEF has made some changes this year. Davos has a heliport so that VIPs can fly around in helicopters again. In addition, there is no longer a CO2 limit for cars.

In other words: it is plug-in cars for the commoners and normal cars using fossil fuels for the elites.

Last week we revealed that Davos elites refuse to allow vaccinated pilots to fly their private jets, preferring unvaccinated pilots because they are far less likely to suffer cardiac arrest on the job.

It is just the latest case of “One rule for me, another for thee.” Davos billionaires are the most shamelessly hypocritical people in the world.

Every year the airports around Davos are filled with thousands of private jets, despite the supposed green credentials of the far-left billionaires who congregate at the WEF to plan how to strip common people of their freedoms.

The sheer hypocrisy of the elite should come as no surprise. Last year, Bill Gates was caught admitting the climate change agenda is a scam for the WEF in a video in which he boasts that the term “clean energy” has “screwed up people’s minds.”

According to Gates, who was speaking to an audience of his inner circle in 2018, wind, solar, battery technology and other renewable energy sources might be fashionable, but they are NOT capable of solving climate change.