WEF Caught Scrubbing ‘You Will Own Nothing and Be Happy’ Post From Internet

Fact checked
June 9, 2022 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum has quietly deleted the infamous “You will own nothing and be happy” tweet and article from the internet and want you to forget they ever said this.

The infamous tweet and article, which threatened humanity with a modern, updated version of slavery, proved deeply unpopular with ordinary people, spawning memes and elevating Klaus Schwab into the pantheon of the world’s most reviled men.

The infamous tweet has been quietly deleted from Twitter

Unfortunately for the WEF, we the people have long memories and we will not forgive or forget.

Latest Videos

George Soros laid out the global elites’ plan for ushering in what he called “a New World Order” during an interview with the Financial Times. According to Soros, China must lead this New World Order, “creating it and owning it,” in the same way the United States “owns the current order.” When a reader first shows me the Soros interview I couldn’t believe my eyes. I thought it might be faked, so I did some checking on its authenticity and found out it was actually real. In the video, Soros openly speaks about using China to bring in the New World Order. It just goes to show that the elites have never really hidden what they’re doing; they've been openly admitting their plans for humanity for years. It's just that most people don't bother paying attention. Once their plans come to culmination, the world will be ruled by a technocratic globalist order that will feature China as the most prominent nation, supplanting the United States.
George Soros Announces China Must Lead The New World Order
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlhuUURaTEp0OVdR

George Soros Announces China Must Lead The New World Order

12 hours ago

Elon Musk posted a series of Tweets pointing out that the ‘New World Order’ control and influence 99.9% of the mainstream media. The Tesla founder lifted the lid on how mainstream media journalists sugarcoat lies to “get max clicks and earn advertising dollars” for their globalist overlords. Musk was unforgiving towards the media, calling them hypocrites and pointing out that the public no longer trusts them. Musk says he wants ordinary citizens to ‘wake up’ and realize who really owns the media they are forced to consume. “The holier-than-thou hypocrisy of big media companies who lay claim to the truth, but publish only enough to sugarcoat the lie, is why the public no longer respects them. Problem is journos are under constant pressure to get max clicks & earn advertising dollars or get fired. Tricky situation, as Tesla doesn’t advertise, but fossil fuel companies & gas/diesel car companies are among world’s biggest advertisers,” Musk said. The mainstream media hate musk. Musk isn't afraid to speak truth to power and in light of these comments and his imminent purchase of Twitter, they have recently ramped up their attacks against him. Last month, CNN sounded the alarm about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, warning that the mainstream media will no longer be able to effectively brainwash the public if free speech is allowed by the Big Tech platform. While discussing the Musk take-over with Brain Stelter, “media analyst” David Zurawik declared that Musk is “dangerous” and shouldn’t be allowed to restore free speech on Twitter.
Elon Musk: 99.9% of Media Is Owned by the ‘New World Order’
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkszcjRoZVMxNkxr

Elon Musk: 99.9% of Media Is Owned by the ‘New World Order’

June 7, 2022 3:14 pm

The suspicious death of Mark Middleton, Bill Clinton’s former advisor who linked the former president to Jeffrey Epstein, is now an “OPEN” investigation. Mark Middleton, Bill Clinton’s special advisor from Little Rock, Arkansas who connected the former president to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was found hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast through his chest and an extension cord around his neck last month. Middleton was responsible for bringing Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to the White House numerous times and flight logs reveal he was a regular passenger on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed. According to Radar Online, an investigation into Mark Middleton’s death is now open. The Perry County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that they are currently investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding Middleton's death. The news comes after a second Clinton associate was also found dead last month in eerily similar circumstances. Ashley Haynes, 47, was found drowned in an Arkansas River with an extension cord knotted to her ankle and attached to a concrete block. She had threatened to expose an elite pedophile ring involving the Clintons and other VIPs connected to Epstein.
Police Open Investigation Into Murder of Clinton Advisor Linked to Epstein
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLmVscmFsNExiV0w0

Police Open Investigation Into Murder of Clinton Advisor Linked to Epstein

June 6, 2022 8:35 pm

In a rare video that keeps getting deleted from social media, the King of Pop Michael Jackson exposes the music industry and reveals secrets about “evil” Sony Music, shortly before his murder in 2009. In this unusual speech Michael Jackson asks members present not to tape him, shortly before talking about the then head of Sony Music Entertainment, Tommy Mottola (who he refers to as “the devil”). Michael also reveals what Tommy Mottola’s ex-wife Mariah Carey had said about him after their divorce, and announces that “Sony kills music” in a blistering attack. Michael says that he was planning on taking down Sony Music and exposing the music industry to the wider public – which begs the question: who really wanted Michael dead? Did Michael Jackson know the illuminati were after him? What did he know about them? This video gives compelling evidence that ‘the powers that be’ were trying to silence him.
Rare Video: Michael Jackson Exposes Sony Music Before His Murder
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjdMSU02X0lWb3pJ

Rare Video: Michael Jackson Exposes Sony Music Before His Murder

June 4, 2022 11:52 am

DuckDuckGo has been caught colluding with Bill Gates to track users online while misleadingly promoting itself as an advocate of privacy and free speech. According to a security researcher, DuckDuckGo (DDG) secretly whitelists Microsoft’s trackers as part of a deal with the Big Tech giant. DDG has made a name for itself as a privacy-first pro-free speech company. However, earlier this year its CEO Gabriel Weinberg announced that the search engine will begin purging all independent media outlets from the platform, replacing them with “trusted” mainstream media outlets instead. This unsettled many users who had trusted DDG to behave more ethically than the likes of Google. Security researcher Zach Edwards first made the discovery and tweeted about it: "The new DuckDuckGo browsers don't block Microsoft data flows, for LinkedIn or Bing." DDG CEO Gabriel Weinberg immediately responded to the criticism by attempting to downplay the scandal. He tweeted: "For non-search tracker blocking (eg in our browser), we block most third-party trackers. Unfortunately our Microsoft search syndication agreement prevents us from doing more to Microsoft-owned properties ... our syndication agreement also has a confidentially provision that prevents disclosing details." This is why so-called privacy and free-speech products that are beholden to giant corporations can NEVER deliver real privacy or freedom of speech; the business model just doesn't work.
Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLms0T19kUW51U01V

Google Lite: DuckDuckGo Signs Secret Deal with Bill Gates to Track Users Online

June 3, 2022 12:38 pm

The Clinton body count has increased following the suspicious death of a second Clinton associate who vowed to expose details about an elite pedophile ring involving Epstein and the Clintons. Ashley Haynes, 47, was found drowned in an Arkansas River with an extension cord knotted to her ankle and attached to a concrete block. She had been seen just months before visiting Clinton adviser and longtime Epstein Pal Mark Middleton, whose body was discovered earlier this month hanging from a tree with the same electrical cord wrapped around his neck and a close-range shotgun blast through his chest. A business associate who knew Middleton told reporters that it’s not a coincidence that Haynes had visited Clinton’s now-dead pal’s office to discuss an urgent matter. “I saw her in Mark’s office!” the business associate told RadarOnline.com. “I was leaving and he (Middleton) was telling me that he had a very important meeting – and that’s the woman who came in!” Haynes, a mother of two from the Little Rock suburb of Maumelle, vanished on Jan. 12. After a massive search, her corpse was discovered four days later by a family friend – submerged in 10 feet of water! “Mrs. Haynes had a bag strapped to her leg with a green extension cord,” states the police report. “Inside the bag was a large concrete block.” Middleton’s death is equally baffling. Clinton’s former presidential campaign finance director was found hanging from a tree with an extension cord around his neck. “Everyone that I know here, that has worked with Mark, knows it is physically impossible for Mark to have killed himself,” Middleton’s business associate told Radar Online. Middleton and Haynes are part of a growing list of dead bodies linked to Clinton and Epstein, who was found hanging inside his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting child sex trafficking charges. Epstein's prosecution threatened to expose an elite pedophile ring implicating the Clintons and other VIP's.
Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLlI0dUJsZWJidHk4

Clinton Associate, Who Vowed to Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead

June 2, 2022 3:59 pm

The president of one of Europe's biggest pharmaceutical giants has been charged by police with being falsely vaccinated against Covid-19. Dr. Sousa-Faro, president of PharmaMar, was caught in a scandal where celebrities and powerful politicians were added the National Immunization Registry in exchange for large sums of money. Police allege that Sousa-Faro arranged to be injected with a saline solution instead of a Covid-19 vaccination and paid thousands of dollars to have his name added to Spain’s immunization register, as confirmed by police sources and reported by El Periodico de Espana. Dr. Sousa-Faro is among more than 2,200 celebrities and European elites on the list drawn up by National Police of those falsely vaccinated against Covid. According to El Mundo, Spanish police carried out the investigation called Operation Jenner which uncovered the vast network of celebrities and elites who have paid money to have their names fraudulently entered on the National Immunization Register. How many of our world leaders who claim to have received the jabs are actually unvaccinated? We'll keep you updated on this story as more information becomes available.
Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLjJBM3lrVnZrcC1n

Police Charge Big Pharma Boss With Falsifying His Covid Vaccination Status

May 30, 2022 12:19 pm

Far-left New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on Big Tech companies to censor Americans and has urged the Biden administration to repeal the Second Amendment. During an address to Harvard University graduates, Arden took advantage of the Uvalde mass shooting and called for the government to ban guns and impose online censorship. According to Ardern, the solution to tackling violence online and in the real world is to censor Americans and take away their guns. Arden called on social media platforms to develop “responsible algorithms” to “make choices and decisions for us” about what information we see online. Arden said: “The time has come for social media companies to recognize their power and to act on it...”
New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLm10WXU5c0pncVkw

New Zealand PM Demands Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time To Censor Americans!”

May 29, 2022 7:39 pm

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has opened up about his experiences in the record industry, telling Howard Stern that he has “witnessed a shapeshifting humanoid” in the flesh. According to Corgan, the “record industry-Illuminati” is controlled by non-human reptilians. Responding to a Howard Stern joke about reptilians, Corgan became serious and revealed that he had experienced paranormal experiences that confirm the existence of such beings. Sounding surprised, Howard Stern asked Corgan to open up about his experience. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman later explained that he was being vague on air out of fear for his career and the wellbeing of his loved ones. “Demons exist. They are real. They are reptilian. That’s why the Bible says Eve was seduced by a snake. Substitute reptile for snake,” Corgan said, before elaborating about his experience with the record industry-Illuminati. Describing the record industry executive who shapeshifted in front of him during a meeting, Corgan said that he “can’t remember the exact words” the reptilian said to him, “but it was something along the lines of: All humans will suffer in unending agony.” Corgan later explained that the encounter had a physical effect on him, leaving him in pain for days. “Everything in me shook, my neck and head were rattled and my bones, muscles and organs, including my brain, were literally sore for days,” Corgan said. “In every civilization on Earth, all throughout the ancient world the snake men are mentioned. Although I can understand why someone wouldn’t believe what I’m saying. It’s hard to talk about. I didn’t believe either until I was standing face to face with one of them.”
Billy Corgan: ‘Shapeshifting Reptilians’ Run The ‘Satanic’ Music Industry
YouTube Video VVV6MkVGRnQxczFuc091bmhwRnNHQk9RLkVoLUhZRWtfTjg4

Billy Corgan: ‘Shapeshifting Reptilians’ Run The ‘Satanic’ Music Industry

May 28, 2022 9:09 pm

Load More... Subscribe

Why did the World Economic Forum delete the infamous message? Does this mean they have changed their mind about enslaving you in the near future? Don’t count on it.

The elites hate you. It’s not personal. They just do. Elites hated your ancestors too. The future of humanity, according to the elites, is to enslave you, just like they managed to enslave your ancestors.

Via SurvivingTomorrow:

Whether your ancestors were African slaves in the New World (especially in Brazil), or serfs under the British aristocracy, or peasants under the Russian Tsars, or slaves under the Chinese dynasties, elites have extracted time and wealth from your family since before recorded history.

Until essentially the end of World War I, elites owned everything.

Take, for instance, the East India Company. A staff of 35 people controlled the fate of more than 100 million Indians from a five-window office in London.

Lack of ownership for the masses — that was the problem.

Whenever elites own everything, everyone else is shackled to horrible jobs just to survive, while the elites live in obscene luxury with no thought to the misery and suffering of the masses.

Sound familiar?

In the wake of the global pandemic, today’s elites are taking back the planet they believe rightfully belongs to them, and putting the rest of us back where they believe we belong:

In economic chains.

The Great Reset

In January 2021, the hyper-elitist World Economic Forum — hosted by Prince Charles and sponsored by glowing anti-democratic monopolists including Blackrock and JPMorgan—held its 50th annual meeting from the Alpine slopes of Davos, Switzerland.

The theme was The Great Reset, a proposal to rebuild the economy “sustainably” in the wake of COVID-19.

Right.

Even billionaire-obsessed Forbes Magazine had to admit their agenda was “another example of wealthy, powerful elites salving their consciences with faux efforts to help the masses, and in the process make themselves even wealthier and more powerful.”

In the WEF video 8 Predictions For The World In 2030, the very first prediction is:

YOU WILL OWN NOTHING AND BE HAPPY

As the WEF explained on its website:

[By 2030] all products will have become services. “I don’t own anything. I don’t own a car. I don’t own a house. I don’t own any appliances or any clothes.” Shopping is a distant memory in the city of 2030, whose inhabitants have cracked clean energy and borrow what they need on demand. It sounds utopian, until she mentions that her every move is tracked and outside the city live swathes of discontents, the ultimate depiction of a society split in two.

Notice the implicit threat towards the end?

Play ball or suffer.

And if the elites have their way, you won’t own your own underwear in nine years or less.

Slavery by another name

This, of course, begs the question:

If we won’t own anything… who will?

The answer is obvious: The elites will.

And they’ll rent it back to us for top dollar.

Whatever “the market” can bear.

But obviously, what the market can bear and what the people can bear are two different things entirely.

Interestingly, a societal structure in which the vast majority own nothing and have to work for elites just to stay alive already has a name:

It’s called feudalism.

Feudalism 2.0

Have you noticed that the economy is rapidly shape-shifting?

During the pandemic, billionaires added more than $5.5 trillion to their net worth.

If you chart the trajectory and do the math, you’ll discover elites will control the entire global economy within our lifetime.

Sadly, the goal of today’s elites is the same as their ancestors:

To enslave the world in order to extract the maximum amount of time and wealth from every living being.

Ownership matters

Without ownership, America’s 115,656,681 renters are at the whims of cruel land-lorders and Airbnb takeovers.

Without ownership, all of Tesla’s 70,000 employees miss out on their $14 million stake in the company they created, while Elon Musk makes $36 billion in a single day.

Without ownership, millions of Walmart employees struggle to feed their families, while the billionaire Walton family enjoys corporate socialism on an unprecedented scale.

Without ownership, people pay ever-increasing gas prices to get to work, the bottom billion go to bed hungry because of the slightest increase in grain prices, women and children prostitute their bodies to make ends me, and a million people globally move into slums every single day.

Without ownership, we don’t get to own stuff. Not our houses, cars, clothes, music, movies, furniture, appliances, or books. Everything becomes pay-per-use. And if you can’t pay, you don’t get to use it. No matter what it is.

Without ownership, every single one of us lives and dies by the market:

Without ownership, people don’t have stakes in the game. They aren’t invested. They become rogue actors, prone to dissent and violence and chaos.

And why not?

They didn’t sign up to play real-life monopoly.

Why not smash the board and shatter the pieces?

The end game

You’re probably wondering…

What’s the point of Feudalism 2.0?

Is it really worth the hassle of re-taking total ownership of the global economy and forcing the masses back into serfdom?

It’s not like it’ll win you friends, make you happy, or let you live forever.

So why bother?

Because elites are sad, broken, and delusional. They think that adding extra zeroes on their net worth will somehow give them peace of mind, contentment, true friendship, love, respect, and life purpose.

And because owning the world can’t and won’t satisfy, once the masses are crushed, elites will continue their bloody game of thrones until the day they die.

In a winner-take-all world, only one person can win.

It’s time to go to war with the elites

There are three things we can do to resist the great reset.

And remember, we have less than nine years.

1. Vote with your time and money

The polls can’t and won’t save you from the corporations that control Congress.

We have to bankrupt them.

The only way to do that is to stop giving them your money. No more shopping, no more banking, no more enriching predator corporations.

Go local and independent.

(You can also join the national strike that’s currently underway, refusing to contribute your time and talent to enrich multinational extractors.)

2. Amass owned assets, help others do the same, and never sell

I’m talking productive businesses, houses, land, building supplies, water sources, power generation, renewable lumber, animals, seeds. Real wealth.

While you’re at it, download every movie and song that you ever hope to watch/listen to more than twice.

Otherwise, you’ll be forced to rent these things for top dollar, and in doing so, further enrich the most corrupt institutions and people on earth.

3. Get offline and build real relationships with real people

We need more friends.

We need to build resilient micro-societies.

And entirely new anti-corporate, pro-commons sovereignties.

When Feudalism 2.0 takes over the economy, we serfs are going to need each other.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at News Punch. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)