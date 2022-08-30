WEF Caught Scrubbing the Internet of Evidence of Mind Control Plans Using ‘Sound Waves’

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has been caught scrubbing the internet of evidence of their plans for using mind control on the masses via cutting-edge sound wave technology. Unfortunately for Klaus Schwab’s WEF, the internet is forever.
The WEF is truly one of the most evil and duplicitous entities to have ever graced this planet.
In 2018 they published an article entitled, Mind control using sound waves? We ask a scientist how it works. Of course, it was scrubbed from their site, but thanks to the Wayback Machine we have the evidence of their technocratic depravity.
How dystopian could it get?
I can see the day coming where a scientist will be able to control what a person sees in their mind’s eye, by sending the right waves to the right place in their brain. My guess is that most objections will be similar to those we hear today about subliminal messages in advertisements, only much more vehement.
This technology is not without its risks of misuse. It could be a revolutionary healthcare technology for the sick, or a perfect controlling tool with which the ruthless control the weak. This time though, the control would be literal.
In Klaus Schwab’s usual Hegelian dialects fashion, the WEF create the problem, let the mass formation psychosis reaction to the problem play out and then swoop in with the “solution”. For example:
Politicians should remember that if we don’t do it, then somebody somewhere will do it anyway…potentially unregulated.
Always returning back to the idea of authoritarian regulation which is code for hyper-centralization that allows for their WEF/UN 4th Industrial Revolution posthuman hell on earth.
Do NOT comply.
