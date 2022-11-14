WEF Caught Scrubbing All Mention of FTX Crypto Exchange From Website

Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum has scrubbed the page about FTX from its website just days after the crypto exchange’s role in a Democrat money laundering scheme was revealed.
As reported earlier, the FTX crypto company gave at least $40 million to Democrat candidates and causes in the midterms. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is Biden’s second biggest donor behind George Soros.
Web archive sites show that the World Economic Forum — whose annual conference in Davos, Switzerland, is a must-attend for billionaires and world leaders each year — had previously listed FTX as one of its “partners,” touting the Bahamas-based firm as a “cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders.”
Bankman-Fried also was a speaker at Davos last May alongside luminaries such as Google financial chief Ruth Porat and Bill Winters, CEO of the London-based financial giant Standard Chartered. Nevertheless, WEF has since scrubbed any mention of FTX from its website in the days after the crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy, reports the New York Post.
The collapse of FTX has opened a big cans of worms. The scandal is so big the mainstream media is staying away from it.
We reported on Saturday that the collapse of FTX was related to crypto, the World Economic Forum, the Democrats and Ukraine. For predictable reasons, the mainstream media is reluctant to dig deep into this scandal.
The following video describes what happened.
Biden’s Treasury Chief over the weekend called for more regulations on cryptocurrency in response to the FTX collapse. But the laws are already clear about bribery of politicians.
It appears that the media is willing to talk about FTX but is reluctant to talk about the connections FTX had with Ukraine, the WEF and corrupt politicians.
The big question is – how many BILLIONS of US taxpayer dollars that were sent to Ukraine were funneled back to corrupt politicians in the US via FTX?
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
