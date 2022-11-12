WEF Aligned Spanish Gov’t Launches Campaign To Celebrate History of Communism

The far-left Spanish government has announced a commemorative postage stamp marking the centenary of the Communist Party, drawing the rage of many in the country who suffered under the brutal Communist regime.
The stamp, featuring the notorious hammer and sickle imagery, is to be launched by the state controlled Correos on November 14, with 135,000 limited edition copies with a postal value of 0.75 euros.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is a World Economic Forum member with close ties to Klaus Schwab. In May, Sánchez spoke at the WEF in Davos, outlining his plan for integrating Spain into Schwab’s techo-communist vision for the future.
Summit report: The move has angered many citizens, who have directed their rage at Socialist Spanish leader Pedro Sánchez, with some pointing out that the Correos is currently headed up by Sánchez’s former Chief of staff. Spain’s current government is a coalition between Sánchez’s Socialist Worker’s Party and the extreme far left Podemos party.
The government was heavily criticised during the pandemic for instituting draconian mask, lockdown and vaccine passport policies.
A huge scandal also emerged when the elite of the Spanish business world as well as sports figures and celebrities were caught buying fake vaccine certificates in an attempt to maintain access to social freedom without taking the vaccines.
The Spanish government has also recently moved to institute energy restrictions in the name of battling climate change:
