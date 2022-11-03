WEF Advisor Yuval Noah Harari Pushes His New Children’s Book

WEF advisor Yuval Noah Harari has been hitting the late night comedy circuit to promote his new children’s book.

The transhumanist author, who is also a top advisor to Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, has described his book, Unstoppable Us, Volume 1: How Humans Took Over the World,”as an “illustrated book for middle-grade readers”. It apparently teaches how humans came to be the most dominant creatures on the planet.

In reality, the book teaches children that religions are made-up stories and indoctrinates them with globalist talking points about economic and social issues.

Infowars reports: Last week, Harari made an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” to push his new product.

One thing the WEF advisor wants children to learn is “what a corporation is and how to beware of the dangers when encountering a corporation.”

He also explains in the book how mankind created the concept of money and how its worth is “all in our head.”

Later in the program, Corden asked Harari about the upcoming midterm elections in America and how Democracies can survive the divisive political landscape in the U.S.

“They can’t survive,” Harari answered, saying Democracies cannot survive when citizens see each other as enemies.

Next, he said, “In this situation, you would do anything to win the elections, legal or illegal, and if you lose, you don’t accept the results.”

Corden asked Harari how a country the size of the United States could fix the current divisive state of things and the transhumanist author said, “There is a chance, it’s not a big chance, but there is a chance that the next presidential election will be the last democratic election in U.S. history.”

Many people would argue America hasn’t had a fair democratic election in quite some time, but what Harari is clearly doing is laying out the establishment narrative before Donald Trump potentially challenges the 2024 presidential election results.

Also last week, Harari made an appearance on “Real Time With Bill Maher” to promote the new children’s book.

During a conversation about the type of leaders that should be elected in the modern age, Harari claimed people shouldn’t vote for “authentic leaders,” arguing instead, “We need responsible leaders.”

The WEF advisor then directly attacked Donald Trump, saying, “You know, saying the first thing that comes to your mind, or tweeting it, it’s good in therapy, but politics isn’t therapy. You need to build a wall between your mind and your mouth and be very careful about what you let through there. And yet, some politicians love walls very much in all kinds of places except between their mind and their mouth.”

“But you can’t outlaw that,” Maher pushed back, telling Harari “You have to tolerate it, that’s what free speech means.”