WEF Advisor Says Humanity Will Wear ‘Biometric Sensors’ Tracked By Big Tech and Government

A top advisor to the World Economic Forum says that humans will soon wear “biometric sensors” so that their every move and bodily function can be “constantly monitored” by government and Big Tech.

The comments are just the latest from Yuval Noah Harari to raise serious concerns. Earlier this month, the Israeli WEF advisor publicly proclaimed that the global elite “don’t need the vast majority of the population”, mocking humanity as unintelligent and worthless. On another occasion, Harari pondered how to keep “useless people” occupied after they are replaced by AI, suggesting they could be kept in a state of permanent sedation on a diet of drugs and video games.

Harari, who is an Israeli citizen and professor of history at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, has become known for his elitist and anti-human stances as the shadowy WEF continues to take a more dominant role in the international arena. Led by Klaus Schwab, the son of a major Third Reich industrialist, the WEF publicly promotes political candidates they say will “capture” elected offices and “penetrate” governments on their behalf, including in the United States, for the purpose of advancing their Orwellian policies.

“Very soon people will walk around with biometric sensors on or even inside their bodies and will allow Google, or Facebook, or the Chinese government or whomever to constantly monitor what’s happening inside their body,” high-level WEF advisor Yuval Harari said in a recent interview.

Harari’s push to brand humanity with biometric sensors that will be monitored by global left-wing authoritarian regimes and Big Tech corporations echoes other statements he’s made over the years.

In a 2020 op-ed, Harari called for a “global plan” regarding the universal wearing of biometric sensors, using the Communist China-born COVID-19 virus as a catalyst. Harari dismissed concerns regarding privacy and other basic human rights that would be squashed by his 24-hour biometric surveillance plan, writing that people just “need to trust science, to trust public authorities, and to trust the media,” claiming that “politicians” who have encouraged their supporters to think for themselves are “authoritarians.”

Though Harari’s statements have raised serious eyebrows as they’ve made their rounds on social media, he is far from alone in his tyrannical and anti-human stance at the World Economic Forum.

Recently, primatologist Jane Goodall, who achieved global fame by living among apes in the wild, claimed during a talk at the World Economic Forum that a variety of global issues “wouldn’t be a problem” if a whopping 94% of the human population were wiped out.

In another instance, a disturbing video shared by the World Economic Forum promoted plans to block out the sun with “space bubbles.” Though it sounded like the plot of a science fiction film about world domination, the WEF is completely serious about the proposal, claiming that blocking out the sun will put an end to “climate change.”

As previously mentioned, the World Economic Forum has been active behind the scenes in recent years, planting Young Global Leaders in key leadership positions in most of the western world’s democracies. Now that Klaus Schwab has successfully “penetrated” governments around the world, the World Economic Forum is assuming an increasingly public role on the world stage.

We all know about Justin Trudeau and his WEF penetrated Canadian parliament, and far-left Jacina Ardern in New Zealand. But it’s not just the far-left under the control of Klaus Schwab. The World Economic Forum is increasingly targeting conservatives who are willing to sell-out to the Davos crowd. The French opposition has fallen under the control of the WEF, leaving Young Global Leader Emmanuel Macron free to enact WEF policies in France without opposition. And conservatives in the US are increasingly falling under the spell of the WEF.

Earlier this summer, Dan Crenshaw was hurried away by his police guards when questioned about his ties to the WEF, who promote the “capturing” of public offices by their cronies. In Congress, Crenshaw has supported red flag gun confiscation laws and has worked with Democrats to funnel billions of American tax dollars into Ukraine.