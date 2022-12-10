WEF Activists Caught Destroying America’s Power Plants – Media Blackout

Activists working on behalf of the World Economic Forum are behind the hundreds of recent attacks on America’s electrical grid, according to investigators.

Federal authorities opened an investigation into the attacks on utility companies and the electrical grid – which totalled 106 between January to August 2022 – following a substation shooting in North Carolina that caused thousands to lose power for days.

Headlineusa.com reports: A single person fired with a long rifle at the Duke Energy facility at the Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway and then drove away, according to law enforcement reports.

To prevent further inquiry into the shooting, investigators and the mainstream media falsely blamed it on right-wing extremists, the Daily Mail reported.

Investigators claimed that the attack aimed to prevent a drag show for kids at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines, which a group promoting queer ideology hosted at 7 p.m. that night.

The theory fits within the Department of Homeland Security’s belief that right-wing extremists have had “specific plans to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020.”

A few days before the attack in Moore County, North Carolina, two electrical substations were shot and debilitated near Portland. The shooter or shooters targeted both Portland General Electric and the Bonneville Power Administration in Clackamas County.

In a federal law enforcement memo, officials described attacks on West coast power plants as planned. The eco-terrorists used “handtools, arson, firearms, and metal chains possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure.”

They would come prepared for obstacles, according to the memo.

“In recent attacks, criminal actors bypassed security fences by cutting the fence links, lighting nearby fires, shooting equipment from a distance or throwing objects over the fence and on to equipment,” the memo said.

Destruction of the energy grid would benefit foreign powers, like China and Russia, as well as Left-wing extremists, who see continued fossil fuel use as an existential threat to humanity.