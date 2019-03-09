Weather Channel Founder Exposes The ‘Global Warming Scam’

John Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel, exposes the global warming lie.

Coleman, who died in 2018, studied climate change seriously for years and said that it had become a political and environment agenda item which used science that is not valid.

In the video below, Coleman explains how the global warming scare began

KUSI news reports: A great scientist named Roger Revelle had Al Gore in his class at Harvard and the Global Warming campaign was born. Revelle tried to calm things down years later, but Gore said Revelle was Senile and refused to debate.

John Coleman documents the entire story and shows how our tax dollars are perpetuating the Global Warming alarmist campaign even though temperatures have not risen in years and years.

Global warming is the greatest scam in history says Mr Coleman who says that he bases many of his views on the findings of the NIPCC, a non-governmental international body of scientists aimed at offering an ‘independent second opinion of the evidence reviewed by the IPCC.’

He says: “There is no significant man-made global warming at this time, there has been none in the past and there is no reason to fear any in the future.