Wealthy Student Faces Rioting Charges For Her Part In BLM Rampage Causing $100K Worth Of Damage In Manhattan

Wealthy college student Clara Kraebber is facing rioting charges along with eight others after BLM protesters went on a three hour rampage causing around $100,000 worth of damage to businesses in Manhattan.

Kraebber’s mother is an architect with a prominent New York firm and her father is a child psychiatrist who teaches at Columbia University.

The family have homes in both Connecticut and New York’s opulent Upper East Side.

RT reports: Despite this silver spoon background the 20-year-old was among those arrested after a vandalism spree in New York’s Flatiron District on Friday. “Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground!” the group chanted as it moved through the Manhattan streets, while smashing windows of banks, coffee shops and pharmacies.

EXCLUSIVE: As protestors take to the streets of New York, a small group of troublemakers are seen smashing windows. We know of at least 8 arrests tonight. One store worker says he understands the protests, but doesn’t get the destruction of property – 11p @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/vr4z76ZqQn — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) September 5, 2020

The demonstration was organized by groups calling themselves the “Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement” and the “New Afrikan Black Panther Party”. Kraebber and the other seven people arrested were all charged with rioting. Some of the group were additionally charged with weapons and burglary tool possession.

An unlikely revolutionary, Kraebber is an undergraduate at Rice University, where the average annual tuition is nearly $50,000. In 2016 her family splashed out $1.8 million for their swanky Upper East Side pad. Their other home in Connecticut dates back to 1730 and features four fireplaces, the New York Post reports.

“This is the height of hypocrisy,” a law enforcement source who was at the protest told the newspaper. “This girl should be the poster child for white privilege, growing up on the Upper East Side and another home in Connecticut.”

“I wonder how her rich parents feel about their daughter. How would they feel if they graffitied their townhouse?” the source added.

Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement protesters geared up in Black Bloc take over NYC Streets carrying a “Death to America” and “Free All Prisoners” banners



Chants of “every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground” pic.twitter.com/RXX9vHCDLX — barely informed with elad 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@elaadeliahu) September 4, 2020

New York police say that the masked protesters lit trash cans on fire and scrawled graffiti including the word ‘Abolition’ in the Foley Square area. They then moved through the streets carrying banners reading ‘Death to America’ and ‘Free All Prisoners’ while chanting anti-cop slogans.

Eight businesses had their windows shattered and three buildings were also vandalized with graffiti during the demonstration. The estimated cost of the damages is nearly $100,000.