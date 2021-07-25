We Must Make Having Covid Vaccinations A ‘Reward-Punishment System’ Says Rahm Emanuel

The way to get more people vaccinated against covid is to make it into a “reward-punishment system” according to former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel

Emanuel made his comments during ABC’s “This Week”

Breitbart reports: Panelist Margaret Hoover said, “There’s a lot of things we can do without calling it a mandate. Just make it almost impossible for people to live their lives without being protected and protect us.”

Emanuel said, “I agree. I’m the son of a pediatrician…The fact is no child can show up at school without showing their immunizations, smallpox and measles. You have to make this familiar to people. Second is, I would close the space. If you want to participate in activities, you have to show you are vaccinated. So it becomes a reward-punishment system. You make your own calculation. The fact is there’s data this week that 30% of health care workers are not vaccinated. They have got to lead by example.”

He added, “My own recommendation is the religious community ecumenically, across the board needs to speak up and encourage people. So you hit all populations with a singular message. I do give credit to the White House, whether it’s Fox TV or Republican leaders, getting a chorus of voices, across the spectrum, not just political, religious et cetera, with a singular message and lead by example.”