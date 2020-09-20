“We Have to Rise Up and Not Allow” GOP To Replace Ginsburg Says Jane Fonda

Bill Maher announced the news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death during HBO’s ‘Real Time’on Friday.
His guests, Trae Crowder, Tim Miller and Jane Fonda reacted in real time to the news of RBG’s passing and the fact that there was now a US Supreme Court vacancy just weeks before the elections.
Actress and activist Jane Fonda, said she was “reeling” from the news before urging viewers to “rise up” and oppose Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s effort to nominate a replacement for Ginsburg.
“We have to be as tough as Mitch McConnell and not allow them to do one freakin’ thing until the election is over” Fonda said.
“We have to rise up and not allow them to do it. If Mitch McConnell can do it, let’s grow some balls and ovaries. Oh, my God.”
