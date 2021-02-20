‘We Have Nine Years’ Until Climate Catastrophe John Kerry Warns

John Kerry has sounded the alarm on an upcoming climate catastrophe.

The first ever US special envoy on climate warned on Friday that the world has less than a decade left to avoid the worst of a climate catastrophe.

“Scientists told us three years ago we had 12 years to avert the worst consequences of climate crisis. We are now three years gone, so we have nine years left,” Joe Biden’s climate czar said.

“There’s no room for B.S. anymore….There’s no faking it on this one.”

Kerry’s warning came as the US formally reentered the Paris Climate Agreement Friday.

Breitbart reports: Kerry told CBS “This Morning” reporter Ben Tracy in an interview which aired Friday, that the winter weather seen across the country could be the “new normal” and needs to be prevented by cutting global carbon emissions.

“It is directly related to the warming, even though your instinct is to say, wait a minute, this is the new ice age, but it’s not,” Kerry asserted. “It is coming from the global warming, and it threatens all the normal weather patterns.”

He added, “Even if we did everything that we said we were going to do when we signed up in Paris, we would see a rise in the Earth’s temperature to somewhere around 3.7 degrees or more, which is catastrophic.”

Kerry went on to say, “we have nine years left” to “avert the worst consequences” of the climate crisis. He said the decision for the United States to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord is because “there’s no room for B.S. anymore.”