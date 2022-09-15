“We Gotta Confront & Kill” MAGA “Extremists” Says Democratic Rep

Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan sparked fury on Tuesday when he referred to so called MAGA Republicans and said that “We’ve gotta kill and confront that movement.”
Ryan was talking during an appearance on MSNBC when he stated that America needed to “move out of this age of stupidity” and into an “age of reconciliation and reform.”
Summit News reports: “How do we fix all of these broken systems?” Ryan posited, adding “Some of those answers will come from Republicans. Not the extremists that we’re dealing with every single day. We’ve gotta kill and confront that movement.”
Even if you accept that he’s speaking figuratively, that’s an extremely poor choice of words in light of Biden repeatedly declaring half the country as ‘extremists’.
Ryan’s comments come after Hillary Clinton compared “MAGA Americans” to Al Qaeda, on the anniversary of 9/11:
As we highlighted last week, a Trafalgar Group poll found that a majority believe that Biden’s ‘battle for the soul of the nation’ speech, during which he was bathed in blood red light and flanked by marines, was purposefully designed to “incite conflict.”
Now a new survey by the group has found that more than 58 percent of voters believe Biden has further divided the country, with just one in five saying he has provided any unification.
