“We Failed” – Top Danish Newspaper Apologizes for Publishing Government Propaganda During Pandemic

One of the top newspapers in Denmark issued a rare public apology for spreading government propaganda about the pandemic and has promised to hold the elite to account for their dangerous lies over the last two years.

Ekstra Bladet published an article last month with the title “Vi fejlede,” which translates as “We failed.”

Ekstra Bladet is a respected Danish newspaper, published by JP/Politikens Hus in Copenhagen and was founded in 1904.

“THE CONSTANT mental alertness has worn out tremendously on all of us. That is why we – the press – must also take stock of our own efforts. And we have failed,” Ekstra Bladet journalist Brian Weichardt declared in the opening paragraph.

Ekstra Bladet wrote [translated]:

For ALMOST two years, we – the press and the population – have been almost hypnotically preoccupied with the authorities’ daily coronatal. WE HAVE STARED at the oscillations of the number pendulum when it came to infected, hospitalized and died with corona. And we have been given the significance of the pendulum’s smallest movements laid out by experts, politicians and authorities, who have constantly warned us about the dormant corona monster under our beds. A monster just waiting for us to fall asleep so it can strike in the gloom and darkness of the night. THE CONSTANT mental alertness has worn out tremendously on all of us. That is why we – the press – must also take stock of our own efforts. And we have failed. WE HAVE NOT been vigilant enough at the garden gate when the authorities were required to answer what it actually meant that people are hospitalized with corona and not because of corona. Because it makes a difference. A big difference. Exactly, the official hospitalization numbers have been shown to be 27 percent higher than the actual figure for how many there are in the hospital, simply because they have corona. We only know that now. OF COURSE , it is first and foremost the authorities who are responsible for informing the population correctly, accurately and honestly. The numbers for how many are sick and died of corona should, for obvious reasons, have been published long ago, so we got the clearest picture of the monster under the bed. IN ALL , the messages of the authorities and politicians to the people in this historic crisis leave much to be desired. And therefore they lie as they have ridden when parts of the population lose confidence in them. ANOTHER example: The vaccines are consistently referred to as our ‘superweapon’. And our hospitals are called ‘superhospitals’. Nevertheless, these super-hospitals are apparently maximally pressured, even though almost the entire population is armed with a super-weapon. Even children have been vaccinated on a huge scale, which has not been done in our neighboring countries. IN OTHER WORDS, there is something here that does not deserve the term ‘super’. Whether it’s the vaccines, the hospitals, or a mixture of it all, is every man’s bid. But at least the authorities’ communication to the population in no way deserves the term ‘super’. On the contrary.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Neil Oliver, a Scottish television presenter, reacted to the Danish newspaper’s apology for COVID-19 coverage throughout the first two years of the pandemic.

“I suspect that what’s happening is that it’s simply that newspaper, that organization has realized that the jig is up. You know they’ve been caught out,” Neil said during the interview with GB News.

“They’re now trying to explain themselves and get themselves out of the hole that they’re in. I presume that the media organizations, mainstream media in the UK and elsewhere would try the same tactic but again I say I think it’s too late,” he added.