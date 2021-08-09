“We Are Special!” Runaway Texas Dems Sue Governor Abbott for Ordering Their Arrests: “It’s Causing Us Anxiety”

The runaway Texas democrats are now suing Governor Gregg Abbot, claiming the his efforts to make them return home to do their jobs is infringing on their “protected status” and causing them “anxiety”.

List of the 22 AWOL Dems who filed a ridiculous lawsuit against Texas Republicans



Dems claim its an intentional effort to "violate" their rights b/c of their "race, color, creed, and natural origin"



What a joke. Do your job. pic.twitter.com/TR3ph5j0TB — Julian Conradson (@JCConradson) August 8, 2021

“Plaintiffs are victims of a discriminatory scheme to violate their Constitutional Right to Assemble to redress grievances; speak; vote; travel, persuade members of the Congress of the United States to help support them in their quest to obtain and maintain all of the rights guaranteed to them and their constituents and the class they represent. All because of their protected status.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In other words, ‘civil rights for thee but not for me.’

The suit comes after Abbott and the Texas House ordered the arrests of the fugitive dems, who fled the state in an attempt to stop a voter integrity bill from passing. This was the second time that the elected officials had gone AWOL to abandon their duties.

Out of the 50-plus absent democrats, 22 have alleged that the republican governor “embarrassed” them and caused the lawmakers to suffer “much anxiety and stress” because of damage to their reputations. Claims of racial discrimination, threats, and retaliatory attacks were predictably included as well, but they provided no specific evidence or examples.

They also unbelievably claim that the attempt to hold them accountable as they vacation has left them “deprived of liberty.”

“Some Plaintiffs also individually complain about retaliatory acts, threats, arid attempts at coercion relating to the exercise of their First Amendment rights.

(Texas Republicans) engaged in a scheme and conspiracy designed and intended to deny and deprive them of rights guaranteed to them under the Constitution and laws of the United States

Plaintiffs have been deprived of liberty for substantial periods of-time, suffered much anxiety and distress over the separation from their families, and much discomfort and embarrassment and their reputations impaired.”

They don’t seem like they are deprived of anything, especially not ice cold beer or their egos.

They have no problem trampling on other people’s liberty, they happily tell the little people to shut up and mask up.

They even list out the specific rights that are supposedly being ripped away from them as they galavant around Washington with Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the corrupt swamp.

(1) the right to vote in all elections, (2) the right to peacefully assemble to redress their grievances, (3) the right to speak publicly about the exercise of their constitutional rights, (4) the right of association, (5) the right to security of person, and (6) the right to freedom from arrest, except upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation.

Interesting how the same rights that the democrats are suing over, are the ones they happily revoked from the public during Covid.

These sellouts are so oppressed by the vicious republicans that two of them are currently vacationing from their vacation in tropical Portugal.

Apparently liberty and freedom are only constitutional rights for traitorous swamp creatures.