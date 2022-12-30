We Are Defeating the New World Order: 2022 Was The Year Conspiracy Theories Became Facts

When historians look back on 2022 it will be remembered as the year the globalist elite revealed their hand and began to lose their grip on power. In 2022 so-called “conspiracy theorists” were vindicated on an extraordinary number of topics and mainstream media and fact checkers had to sit down and shut up.

As we pause to reflect on the momentous year that has been, an expression immediately comes to mind: “Revelation of the Method”. Originating from ancient Rosicrucian texts, this concept refers to the process of exposing the masses to dark realities, often in a veiled and underhanded manner, to gain implied acceptance from the mases.

Once these hidden truths are quietly and deceitfully revealed to the public and met with general apathy and indifference, they become normalized and embedded in society’s collective unconscious. Take for example the global elites creeping agenda to sexualize children and normalize pedophilia. We have been warned about this process for years and now anyone who is paying attention can see it right before their eyes. Some occultists compare this normalization process to the alchemical “Great Work” where the world is “transmuted” according to the will of the occult elite.

In his book Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare, Michael Hoffman explained why the elite like to rub our faces in it:

The alchemical principle of the Revelation of the Method has as its chief component, a clown-like, grinning mockery of the victim(s) as a show of power and macabre arrogance. When this is performed in a veiled manner accompanied by certain occult signs and symbolical words and elicits no meaningful response of opposition or resistance from the target(s), it is one of the most efficacious techniques of psychological warfare and mind-rape.

Since the advent of mass media, the Revelation of the Method has become increasingly obvious. While, in the past, the elite operated in complete secrecy, it now seeks to operate in plain sight.

Countless events of 2022 fit perfectly into concept of Revelation of the Method. So-called “Conspiracy theories” are being revealed as obvious truths right before our very eyes. 2022 was the year that dark secrets were revealed one after the other… and yet most people, caught up in their busy lives and completely brainwashed by mainstream media, still fail to grasp what is actually going on. And that’s exactly what the elite want.

Here’s a look at some revealing events of 2022 and what they mean in the grand scheme of things.

Honoring pedophiles

In September, Indiana University unveiled a statue honoring Alfred Kinsey. You might think this is a minor event in a year as tumultuous as 2022, but bear with me because when you scratch the surface, the truth behind this statue reveals the dark secrets of the elite.

Kinsey’s “research” was funded by the Rockefeller Foundation and serves as a basis for sexual education in America to this day.

With that being said, here’s a table from his book Sexual Behavior of the Human Male. This is one of the most evil collections of tabulated data in academic history.

Kinsey’s Table 34 documents the “sexual responses” of children from infants through teens as recorded by people who can only be described as their adult male abusers. These pedophiles conducted sexual experiments on hundreds of children by bringing them to what the experimenters called “orgasm” and timed these responses with a stopwatch. In reality these so-called orgasms involved the children screaming, weeping, fighting the sexual “partner.”

In short, Table 34 records nothing less than the systematic abuse of over 300 children aged between 5 months to 14 years old. The data it contains is simply horrifying. How can an 11-month-old baby have 14 orgasms in 38 minutes unless it was the result of outright torture?

With all of that being said, the University of Indiana nevertheless unveiled a statue in 2022 celebrating Alfred Kinsey. Why? Because the occult elite are pedophiles and they want their sick culture to be celebrated.

Balenciaga

We have been writing about the elite pushing their pedophilia agenda for years and mainstream media and fact checkers have been determined to dismiss and suppress our reporting. Indeed, in recent years our work has been routinely attacked by publications such as the BBC, CNN and The New York Times, declaring us “fake news” and demanding Google and ad other networks demonetize our articles and videos in an attempt to silence us.

But this year, Balenciaga released an ad campaign that was so vile and shameless that the mainstream media and fact checkers had to shut up and face the truth. Even CNN and The New York Times.

In a series of upsetting photographs, the creatives at Balenciaga had children holding plush animals wearing BDSM gear, along with other highly symbolic objects around them including dog leashes, sex toys and court documents relating to child sexual abuse. That’s right, just to rub our faces in it, the Balenciaga campaign actually featured a court ruling regarding child pornography.

Yes, there was a backlash. That’s because there are more and more people out there who are waking up to the elite’s agenda and are determined to take the fight to the forces of darkness. These are our people and they forced mainstream media to address this issue. But the battle is still raging. We must keep going because the global elites are still in positions of power.

Anne Heche

The death of Anne Heche bought so many questions to mind: Why did they cover her as if she was already dead while she was on the stretcher? Why wasn’t she properly secured on the stretcher? More importantly: Why was she desperately trying to get away?

As usual, the mainstream media was quick to launch into damage control for the global elite and concocted the narrative that Heche’s erratic behavior on that fateful day was due to drugs and alcohol, despite the fact that witnesses stated the contrary.

A few months after we published a video which exposed the mainstream media and revealed that Heche was terrified for her life after vowing to expose the Hollywood pedophile ring, the truth finally came out.

So, if Heche was sober during that day, what actually happened? Why did she act this way? The sad fact is that we all witnessed the silencing of another celebrity in plain sight.

Kanye West

For years, we have been writing about celebrities having to sacrifice a loved one to attain a higher level in the industry. We have also written about handlers controlling celebrities in extreme ways. While these claims were regarded as “crazy conspiracy theories” by the mainstream media, Kanye West just said in unequivocal terms:

“My mama was sacrificed”.

He also mentioned the father of Michael Jordan, the son of Bill Cosby, and the son of Dr. Dre – all dead in mysterious circumstances. According to him, these sacrifices are carried out to “control and traumatize”.

A week prior, Kanye exposed his “personal trainer” Harley Pasternak as an all-out MK handler. He even posted a threatening text message he received from Pasternak.

Still a conspiracy theory?

Drinking blood

For years, we have been writing about the global elite’s obsession with cannibalism and drinking blood. In occult circles, it is believed that extracting and consuming blood in specific circumstances can have powerful rejuvenating effects – and the potency is multiplied when the “donor” is young.

There’s nothing new about those practices as they’ve existed for centuries but despite these historical facts, mass media has been ridiculing this as another “dangerous conspiracy theory”. Then, Megan Fox straight up said that she drinks blood in rituals. During her interview with Glamour Unfiltered, she said:

“But yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only. It is used for a reason and it is controlled where it’s like, let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.”

Combine Megan Fox’s highly publicized obsession with blood with the countless movies and TV shows revolving around cannibalism from 2022, and you get a clear case of Revelation of the Method.

Not long after Meghan Fox admitted to engaging in blood rituals, Hollywood actor Jim Caviezel, who played the role of Jesus in Mel Gibson’s epic Passion of the Christ, admitted that children are being kidnapped and trafficked by Hollywood elites.

Caviezel appeared at the Clay Clark’s Health and Freedom Conference near Tulsa, Oklahoma this week and he addressed the issue of child trafficking in Hollywood, revealing that the entertainment industry elite are “raping and murdering” children for adrenochrome.

According to Caviezel, who was promoting new movie Sound of Freedom, Hollywood elites are addicted to adrenochrome and “gut kids alive” to get their fix of the drug which is released as a chemical in the body of terrified children.

Caviezal is a Hollywood veteran, with leading roles in blockbuster films including Pay It Forward, The Thin Red Line, the Count of Monte Cristo, and Frequency. The man clearly knows his way around Hollywood, which is why it is so impressive that he is coming forward and risking his career – and even his life – to expose the evil at the top of the industry.

Social media censorship

2022 was also the year that the media had to shut up and accept that so-called “conspiracy theorists” have been right all along about social media censorship.

Months after Elon Musk purchased Twitter and had the time to take a good look under the hood, he admitted that “to be totally frank, almost every conspiracy theory about Twitter turned out to be true” and often “more true than people thought.”

Musk was speaking on video following the release of Twitter Files 9, which revealed further details about government censorship at Twitter and other social media platforms.

The CIA was among a number of security state agencies, including the State Department and the Pentagon, involved in censorship at Twitter, according to the ninth tranche of Twitter Files released by Elon Musk, via journalist Matt Taibbi.

It’s not just so-called conspiracy theories about Twitter and social media that have turned out to be true. In the last few years the narrative pushed by the global elite has collapsed and “conspiracy theorists” have been proven right about a long list of topics.

For instance, nearly every conspiracy theory everyone had about Covid turned out to be true. Remember when the lab leak theory was strictly banned on social media? Remember when stating that Covid jabs did not protect against transmission would earn you an instant ban?

In 2022, the mainstream narrative has been completely and utterly destroyed.

Given the collapse of the elite’s narrative, it is no surprise they are escalating their attacks on so-called “conspiracy theorists.”

Police departments in New Zealand and Australia have recently demanded citizens snitch on their neighbors if they are talking about “conspiracy theories.”

It’s no surprise that both Australia and New Zealand are deeply infiltrated by Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum.

The WEF is on the front lines of the war against “conspiracy theories” that are derailing its plans for global domination. Earlier this year the WEF announced it has recruited hundreds of thousands of “information warriors” to control the internet, policing social media and forums for “misinformation” and conspiracy content which will then be systematically shut down.

According to Klaus Schwab’s WEF, misinformation on the internet is an “infodemic” that is “potentially deadly” and requires a “cure.” The definition of misinformation, according to the WEF, is anything they disagree with. This means the information warriors will essentially be engaged in the act of shutting down dissent.

The authoritarian policing of the internet, media and social media by the global elite has had disastrous consequences for our freedoms. But there is a positive that we can take away from all of this.

The global elite would not be urging citizens to snitch on each other while rolling out massive armies of “information warriors” on the internet if they were not desperately afraid of us. The truth of the matter is that if they did not have anything to hide, they would not need to resort to such dirty tactics.

They are losing the argument. They know they cannot take us on and win while engaging in a fair fight. Humanity is waking up and seeing through their evil plans because humanity has no interest in being led by people determined to normalize pedophilia while depopulating the world. Humanity has always been motivated by life, light and love, not darkness, death and destruction.

2022 is the year the elite became desperate and revealed their hand. While the battle will continue to rage for some time, do not lose hope. We are defeating the New World Order. Now their plans are out in the open, it is time that we as humans come together and shape the future that we want. The future is not written in stone and does not belong to them.

