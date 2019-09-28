Watergate Journalist: Barr Preparing To Deliver Proof of ‘Deep State Conspiracy’

Attorney General William Barr is preparing to “deliver evidence that perhaps this has all been a Deep State conspiracy like Donald Trump alleges,” according to legendary investigative journalist Carl Bernstein.

Bernstein, who earned his reputation by uncovering the massive cover-up that led to the Watergate scandal, dropped another bombshell this week about Attorney General William Barr’s effort to destroy the Democrat’s impeachment inquiry and expose the machinations of the Deep State.

“Barr is trying to deliver — and I have this, as do other reporters from other sources — to deliver evidence that perhaps this has all been a deep state conspiracy like Donald Trump alleges,” Bernstein, a CNN political analyst, said.

The recent “whistleblower” complaint, like the shady Steele dossier before it, has been accused of being part of the leftist establishment’s plot to remove a duly elected president from office.

While Bernstein is no fan of Trump, the veteran journalist has history of relying on credible sources.

Watch his appearance on CNN below:

WesternJournal reports: So far, it appears the whistleblower complaint is not the bulletproof accusation Democrats and some Republicans seem to think it is.

The complaint, written by someone who admits they were “not a direct witness” to much of what is contained in it, was a bombshell when it was publicly released earlier this week.

But there are some major issues with the complaint that Democrats would like to ignore.

Not only did the complaint’s author not have much, if any, firsthand information about Trump’s alleged misdeeds, but it was revealed earlier this week that the Intelligence Community Inspector General had reportedly found the writer showed indications of possible “political bias” against Trump.

If that’s not enough to hint at a deep state effort to take down Trump, just look at who helped the whistleblower.

The attorney representing and assisting the whistleblower once worked for both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former first lady/senator/secretary of state/failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The same lawyer works for a group called Whistleblower Aid, an organization formed during Trump’s presidency that seeks to assist those wanting to speak out against the government. The group has previously placed targeted ads outside of the White House, the Pentagon and other government buildings.

With all of these players seemingly poised in unison against Trump, any evidence of a deep state conspiracy would hit Washington, D.C., like a nuclear bomb.

If Barr has any proof that can unravel an alleged plot against Donald Trump, it would likely be the biggest political bombshell of our lifetimes.