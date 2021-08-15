Watch: Masked Antifa Goons Get Their Asses Handed to Them by Patriots in California

Video from Los Angeles shows a fight breaking out between masked Antifa goons and patriots protesting unconstitutional mask mandates.
A video tweeted by Los Angeles videographer Sean Carmitchel shows Antifa terrorists dressed in black bloc violently attacking people who gathered on Saturday to protest mandatory vaccines and vaccine passports.
According to the footage, Antifa were humiliated and overpowered in the brawl.
Breitbart.com reports: Carmitchel reported that multiple weapons were used in the fights, and people assaulted members of the press while attempting to steal cameras.
Fox 11 in Los Angeles reported that several people gathered to protest the issue of mandatory vaccinations for the coronavirus. The group organized a “choose freedom march” to protest “medical tyranny, mandatory vaccinations, and vaccine passports,” the local Fox affiliate stated.
A tweet from the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the violence and that one man was stabbed. Police said they made no arrests.
The City of Los Angeles is reportedly in the process of developing an ordinance requiring proof of at least a partial vaccination to enter some public places. Those include restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters, and retail establishments, Fox 11 added.
Police eventually re-established order and separated the groups on opposite sides of the street.
