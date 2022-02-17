Watch: Liberal Students Follow In Nazi Footsteps By Destroying Books They Deem Subversive

Brainwashed far-left high school students at North Allegheny Senior High School in Wexford, Pennsylvania have uploaded a video in which they destroy hundreds of library books written by white authors in order to “decolonize” the school library.

The video shows high school students “re-shelving” the books by white authors by throwing them in a dumpster bin under the caption “reshelving the coloniser’s literature.“

The disturbing scenes prove yet again that modern liberals are morphing into illiberal fascist despots. The parallels with Nazi book burning are startling.

One of the first targets of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis were books. This began in 1933, shortly after Hitler seized power in Germany. He ordered leaders of the regime to confiscate and destroy any literature deemed subversive to the National Socialist agenda.

The elimination of these books was carried out in a ceremonial fashion. Public book burnings were held for all the citizens to view.

Some things don’t change. Today we have young liberals desperate for their fifteen minutes of fame on Twitter and TikTok, publicly destroying literature they deem subversive to their socialist agenda.

Liberals have enjoyed throwing the Nazi word around to smear their opponents for decades. President Trump was routinely compared to Hitler by mindless liberals. His supporters were regularly called Nazis. But is there any truth in these comparisons?

Not according to a real-life survivor of Hitler’s Germany, Marion Ingeborg Andrews, who gave entitled liberals a major reality check when she told them that liberals are the extremist group that most closely resemble the Nazis she grew up with.

IJR spoke with Marion Ingeborg Andrews, who goes by Inga. She was born in Dusseldorf, Germany, in 1940 during Hitler’s reign of terror. While most American kids were playing with friends, Andrews was hiding in air raid shelters and helping to clean up the rubble from destroyed buildings to rebuild her city.

Inga Andrews said:

“What is going on in this country is giving me chills. Trump is not like Hitler. Just because a leader wants order doesn’t mean they’re like a dictator.

“What reminds me more of Hitler than anything else isn’t Trump, it’s the destruction of freedom of speech on the college campuses — the agendas fueled by the professors.

“That’s how Hitler started, he pulled in the youth to miseducate them, to brainwash them, it’s happening today.”

“I see what is happening here reflecting some of the things we saw in Germany, and it’s terrifying. It’s sad. But it’s not because of Trump. It’s because of poor education.

“Trump is not like Hitler. The theory that he is is propaganda. Yes, I lived through some of Nazi Germany, but all you have to do is read some books about that period to see how wrong that theory is.”

Andrews drove home her point further for the younger generation:

“It saddens me that we are teaching garbage in the schools and in the college. We don’t teach history anymore. History repeats itself over and over.

“The kids out there today haven’t ever lived through a war like I did. I remember sitting in a rock pile, cleaning rocks, to rebuild Germany. I remember eating maple leaves and grass to survive.”