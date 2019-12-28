Wasserman Schultz: Trump Is Plotting to ‘Rig’ Upcoming Impeachment Trial

Former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz has warned that President Trump is preparing to “rig” the outcome of the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

Without a hint of irony, the Florida Rep. told CNN on Friday that she is worried President Trump is coordinating with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to rig the outcome of the trial.

This is the same woman who did everything in her power to crush Bernie Sanders during the 2016 primaries in order to ensure Hillary Clinton became the Democratic Party’s candidate.

Breitbart.com reports: Wasserman Schultz said, “It’s been very clear throughout the president’s tenure as president that he has no interest in actually the rule of law, of following the rules at all, fairness and justice. This is a president who the House impeached a week or so ago because he abused his power, he broke federal appropriations law by withholding hundreds of millions of dollars in vital foreign aid that was needed by Ukraine in order try to pressure the Ukranian president into investigating his political rival and interfere in the 2020 presidential election.”

She added, “Now he is essentially coordinating with the Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, and the Senate, to try to rig the outcome of a trial in which every single United States senator will raise their hand, swear an oath of impartiality. Mitch McConnell has already admitted he’s going to violate that oath. So no question, Speaker Pelosi is correct in the way she’s handling this.”