Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin: ‘We Must BURN DOWN the Republican Party’

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin has called on her fellow progressives to help burn down the Republican Party so that it is destroyed forever.

Over the weekend, Rubin appeared on MSNBC to espouse the complete ostracization of Trump supporters and Republicans: “It’s not only that Trump has to lose, his enablers have to lose. We have to collectively burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them. Because if there are survivors, if there are people who weather this storm, they will [elect a president] again,” Rubin said. Watch:

What the future holds: “It’s not only that Trump has to lose, his enablers have to lose. We have to collectively BURN DOWN the Republican Party. We have to LEVEL THEM. Because if there are SURVIVORS, if there are people who weather this storm, they will [elect a president] again” pic.twitter.com/8By7OBrJ69 — Игор (@SonOfMacedon_) November 7, 2020

Menrec.com reports: God forbid the Republicans will ever elect another president!

It’s not clear how Rubin envisions “leveling” the Republican Party, but she has company in the likes of socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who on Friday threw in with an outfit that calls itself the Trump Accountability Project whose mission is never to “forget those who furthered the Trump agenda.”

Where is New York Times columnist Paul Krugman to lecture his own party about their lack of civility. Oh, that’s right. Never mind.