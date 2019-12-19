Hacks at the Washington Post couldn’t hide their glee last night after Democrats impeached President Trump in the US House.
Shortly after Democrats impeached Trump without a single Republican vote, WaPo reporter Rachel Bade tweeted a photo of WaPo hacks celebrating the news.
“Merry impeachmas from the WaPo team!” Bade said in a since-deleted tweet.
This is the same fake news outlet that declared an impeachment campaign literally SECONDS after President Trump was sworn into office in 2017.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Hollywood Stars Celebrate Trump Impeachment: “Tick Tock, Motherf**ker” - December 19, 2019
- Washington Post Wish Americans “Happy Impeachmus” After Dems Impeach POTUS - December 19, 2019
- President Trump Slams Pelosi’s Impeachment as ‘Illegal, Partisan COUP’ - December 18, 2019