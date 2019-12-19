Washington Post Wish Americans “Happy Impeachmus” After Dems Impeach POTUS

Hacks at the Washington Post couldn’t hide their glee last night after Democrats impeached President Trump in the US House.

Shortly after Democrats impeached Trump without a single Republican vote, WaPo reporter Rachel Bade tweeted a photo of WaPo hacks celebrating the news.

“Merry impeachmas from the WaPo team!” Bade said in a since-deleted tweet.

Washington Post reporter posts “Merry Impeachment” on Twitter.



As you can see, the press is very very objective and non-partisan. pic.twitter.com/FTpfShIi9H — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 19, 2019

This is the same fake news outlet that declared an impeachment campaign literally SECONDS after President Trump was sworn into office in 2017.