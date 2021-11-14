Washington Post: We Must Create Rules Banning Media Outlets from Treating Republicans As ‘Normal’

November 14, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
WaPo calls on Biden admin to create rules that prohibit media outlets from treating Republicans as normal
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Washington Post writer Jennifer Rubin on Saturday called for the creation of new “rules” that would ban media outlets from treating Republicans as “normal.”

Yes, really.

Rubin baselessly claimed parents are threatening school board members with murder.

“You have to have new ground rules for the media. They have to stop treating Republicans like normal politicians. They are not normal politicians … This is a party that spends its entire time cooking up ridiculous culture memes and fanning violence and coming up with outright lies,” Rubin said during an interview with MSNBC.

WATCH:

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)