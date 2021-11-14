Washington Post: We Must Create Rules Banning Media Outlets from Treating Republicans As ‘Normal’

Washington Post writer Jennifer Rubin on Saturday called for the creation of new “rules” that would ban media outlets from treating Republicans as “normal.”

Yes, really.

Rubin baselessly claimed parents are threatening school board members with murder.

“You have to have new ground rules for the media. They have to stop treating Republicans like normal politicians. They are not normal politicians … This is a party that spends its entire time cooking up ridiculous culture memes and fanning violence and coming up with outright lies,” Rubin said during an interview with MSNBC.

WATCH: