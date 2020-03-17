Washington Post Reporter: ‘Ironic’ That Coronavirus Will Kill More Republicans Than Democrats

According to Washington Post reporter Jennifer Rubin, it’s “ironic” that more Republicans than Democrats will die of coronavirus.

Now, Rubin is not a doctor, nor does she play one on TV, but she’s got her theory and it’s ghoulish and Godless, like most liberal theories.

“There is a particular cruelty/irony that it is their core viewers, the Republican older viewers, who are the most at risk,” she said, according to a transcript by Real Clear Politics.

Rubin: And when you think about it, which party immediately canceled all of their rallies? Which party immediately started having their political figures really portray and use their lies as an example? It was the Democrats. So, I hate to put it this way, but there will be less Democrat deaths because there will be less mass gatherings, there will be less opportunities for people to congregate and share this horrible disease. So it is really a very short-sighted strategy. But, I think now the name of the game is how do they get back on Planet Earth. And part of the way that I think that they are doing it is down the memory hole. He jumped right on this right away because of all this planning that we’re doing so well, which is head-spinning for the rest of us who watched him for weeks say this was a hoax. But this is how they do it at Fox News. Suddenly, he’s been the most pro-active president… The toughest on it. And so they will contort themselves to get in line and get in sync. And, you know, we’re always saying but, but, but, pointing to the past. They don’t. They simply move with the flow. Every day is a new day. Every day is a new storyline, and they will stick with it. I think the problem will be what happens unfortunately if we start to follow that Italian model where we have mass casualties, and our lives are not disrupted for a week or two, but we’re talking months. And that is going to be some serious stuff. And I don’t know if their brainwashing is so strong as to carry on and make excuses for Trump during that. But this will be some serious stuff.

Meghan McCain, a co-host on “The View,” blasted Rubin, tweeting: “This is ghoulish and craven, even by Jennifer Rubin standards. Why does anyone feel the agency to politicize pain and possible death? It is GODLESS.”

The Washington Post describes Rubin, who once was touted as a “conservative” author of the paper’s blog “Right Turn,” as an “opinion writer reporting from a center-right perspective.”

But in 2018, the American Principles Project sent a letter to the Post signed by 37 top conservative leaders to urge the paper to stop promoting Rubin as a “conservative” and to instead hire a columnist who could “eloquently and effectively” defend the policies of President Trump and his party.

“We, of course, respect the right of The Washington Post to employ whatever writers it pleases — even Jennifer Rubin. However, we ask for the sake of intellectual honesty that the Post cease to identify her as in any way ‘conservative,’” the conservative leaders wrote. “Given the Post’s standing as an important platform for political opinion in our nation’s capital, we also respectfully request that you consider hiring a voice who can eloquently and effectively defend the positions held by our President, his party, and the millions of voters who elected him. We would be happy to provide recommendations.”