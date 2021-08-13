Washington Post Celebrates Decline of White Americans As “Fabulous News”

Washington Post journalist Jennifer Rubin gleefully celebrated the news that the white population in America has dramatically fallen for the first time since 1790.

“New U.S. census data released on Thursday show the white population declined for the first time in history last decade, with significant increases among people who identify as multi-racial, Hispanic and Asian driving much of the population growth between 2010 and 2020,” reports Reuters.

Non-Hispanic whites in America have shrunk by 8.6% over the last decade and now accounts for just 57.8% of the U.S. population – the lowest share ever.

According to Rubin, this is music to her ears.

“A more diverse, more inclusive society,” Rubin boasted on Twitter. “This is fabulous news.”

a more diverse, more inclusive society. this is fabulous news. now we need to prevent minority White rule. https://t.co/or1MIJHxdx — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 12, 2021

Summit.news report: As Chris Menahan notes, Rubin had previously enthusiastically shared a tweet by fellow WaPo columnist Max Boot which asserted that the Trump era “will be seen as a sad last gasp of white resistance” and that “hard-working Latin American” illegal immigrants should replace “contemptible Republican cowards” in order to “enhance America’s greatness.”

“A few decades from now, when the entire country is majority-minority, the Trump era will be seen as a sad last gasp of white resistance — a reprehensible episode that will be recounted alongside the McCarthy era, the internment of citizens and noncitizens of Japanese descent during World War II, and the Palmer Raids,” Boot said.

Decades from now, when the country is majority-minority, the Trump era will be seen as a last gasp of white resistance—a reprehensible episode that will be recounted alongside the McCarthy era, the internment of Japanese-Americans, and the Palmer Raids. https://t.co/4m3zMLGvZs — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) July 30, 2019

“Yes!” exclaimed Rubin.

"If only we could keep the hard-working Latin American newcomers and deport the contemptible Republican cowards — that would truly enhance America’s greatness." yes!

https://t.co/ygouIRXjhP — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 18, 2018

The media routinely claims that expressing concern over the demographic decline of white people is a “dangerous conspiracy theory,” although it’s apparently not dangerous nor a conspiracy and is in fact a great thing when the likes of Rubin and Boot are celebrating it.

Democrats routinely hail the decline of the white demographic and are its biggest cheerleaders because it’s far easier to brainwash dependent non-whites into voting for them.

Back in 2015, Joe Biden also welcomed the demographic thinning of white people.

“By 2017, those of us of European stock will be an absolute minority in the United States of America,” Biden said at a State Department luncheon, adding, that that’s “not a bad thing, that’s a good thing” because it means the country is becoming more diverse.