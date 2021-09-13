Washington High School Ban Students’ 9/11 Tribute Fearing It Could Be ‘Racially Insensitive’

Students were banned from wearing red, white and blue to a high school football game on Friday evening in honor of 9/11 victims.

The students from from Eastlake High School in Sammamish, Washington were told the reason why they could not wear patriotic-themed colors was because some might find it “racially insensitive”.

School officials said they did not want the red, white and blue display to “unintentionally cause offense to some who see it differently.”

One student told KTTH radio station “They had explained that red, white and blue was going to be seen as racially insensitive and may affect people in a way that we will not understand and for that reason that we were to change our theme”

New York Post reports: The students had been promoting the event on social media, calling on attendees to “dress in your USA best.”

In an email sent to parents, Principal Chris Bede and Associate Principal Darcie Breynaert blamed the move on teachers — and insisted the reasoning had been explained to students.

“Our leadership teachers made this decision and explained it to students,” Bede wrote.

“I know tomorrow is 9/11 and understand the sacrifice and values our flag represents, but I think they just did not want to unintentionally cause offense to some who see it differently,” the email continued

The school did not elaborate specifically on what offense could be caused.