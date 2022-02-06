Washington DC School Stages BLM March For Kindergarten Students

A private school in Washington, DC has caused a stir online after posting a video of its kindergarten students marching with BLM signs and chanting ‘Black Lives Matter’ in support of the cause.

The video which was uploaded on Lowell School’s official Instagram page on Saturday, featured several young children taking part in the ‘march’ which was organized for them by their teachers.

Even some who claimed to be supportive of the BLM cause insisted that turning kids into “mini-political activists” was ‘just wrong.’

Teaching kids is one thing, having them March and chant is quite another. I wouldn't want my 5 or 6 year old to do this NO MATTER HOW MUCH I believed in the slogan!

Come on people. This is kindergarten! Teach them! Don't force activism on a small child! — 💦LadyUnsung💦🎵 (@Lady3keys) February 4, 2022

Gateway Pundit reports: The masked students, who appear to be no older than 5 or 6, were paraded around the school as they were encouraged by teachers to parrot the BLM propaganda.

Once again, independent journalist Libsoftiktok raised the alarm about this latest example of sickening exploitation occuring in schools and reposted the video to Twitter.

Take a look:

A school in DC forced kindergarteners to march around with BLM signs and chant “Black Lives Matter” pic.twitter.com/wGiuBY13Yg — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 4, 2022

Education, even for those who are not yet in grade school, has become solely about breeding liberal activists. Not even private schools are safe from this insane indoctrination.