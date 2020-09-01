Washington DC Mayor Warns That US Is Descending Into A Race War

The mayor of Washington DC says that she fears the US is descending into a ‘race war’ as violence across the country continues and the FBI investigate a potential network of domestic terrorists who may be traveling to protest hotspots.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said on Monday that 70% of the ‘protesters’ had come from other cities. He said there was evidence that groups of people are driving to various protest hotspot cities to participate or even provoke the violence.

The Independent reports: Muriel Bowser said on Monday that groups, which were likely well organised and funded, were threatening to send the country into a race war with their “black versus white” rhetoric.

“What I’m worried about is this country descending into a race war… and I’m worried about the continued incitement of violence from leadership who should be focused on bringing our communities together,” she said during a news conference.

“We need to be talking about what the trigger is because our police and peaceful protestors will be safer when we come together as a community and tamp down this black versus white rhetoric.”

A Democrat, Ms Bowser was thrust onto the national stage after becoming a high-profile antagonist of Mr Trump by having the city paint a giant “Black Lives Matter” in view of the White House, while renaming the street in front of Lafayette Square Black Lives Matter Plaza following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

DC police chief Peter Newsham said the FBI is helping investigations after about 70 per cent of the 69 people arrested from Thursday to Monday came from outside DC.

He said they came armed for battle with urine, fireworks, baseball bats and laser pointers looking for police to confront, leaving six officers injured by rioters attacking with tear gas, glass and brick projectiles, laser pointers and fireworks.

“So folks who want to suggest or paint the picture that this was somehow peaceful and police indiscriminately used munitions against them, they’re not being honest,” Mr Newsham said.

According to a breakdown of the 541 arrests for violence and unrest in DC from 30 May to 31 August, almost half (43 per cent) were from DC while 83 per cent were from the DC, Maryland, and Virginia area.

While the remaining 12 per cent were from “unknown” origins, only five per cent, about 27 people, were from other states such as Rhode Island, Colorado, New York, Georgia, Michigan, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, California, Mississippi, Delaware, North Carolina, Hawaii, Illinois, Washington, Wisconsin, and Louisiana.

“I think there’s a potential that it could be the case… that it could be domestic terrorism, I do think that what the mayor suggested that this could be organised and funded I think those are all potential and we would certainly ask federal partners to assist us in getting to the bottom of it,” Mr Newsham said.

The mayor, Ms Bowser, said it wouldn’t be a “big leap” to find that those engaged in the violence were connected to a funded and organised group.

“I don’t think anything that we have found can connect any protestor to a single group or funder, or organisation, though I don’t think it would be a big leap to, that the type of organisation and resources that they’re bringing to bear are organised and funded,” she said.