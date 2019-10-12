Warren Says Inmates Are ‘Entitled’ To Free Sex Reassignment Surgery

Elizabeth Warren says that transgender inmates are “entitled” to free sex reassignment surgery.

At Thursday’s LGBTQ town hall hosted by CNN, the presidential hopeful insisted that “gender-affirming surgery” was both “important and the appropriate medical care” for transgender prison inmates, whose healthcare is taxpayer-funded.

She also announced plans to abolish solitary confinement, end the policy of assigning prisoners to facilities based on their biological sex.

RT reports: At issue was her 2012 statement about proposed surgery for a trans inmate, in which she said, “I don’t think it’s a good use of taxpayer dollars.”

Asked to “speak to [her] evolution” on the matter by moderator Chris Cuomo, Warren called this statement a “bad answer” and begged forgiveness.

“I believe that everyone is entitled to medical care and medical care that they need, and that includes people who are transgender, who – it is the time for them to have gender-affirming surgery.”

Warren says the locked-up criminals are "entitled" to it pic.twitter.com/Q5Fm12iXnA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 11, 2019

Warren wasn’t the only candidate at the town hall to promise the moon to the LGBT community – former vice president Joe Biden, currently neck-and-neck with Warren in the polls, said he would curtail foreign aid to countries that are not LGBT-friendly (one wonders if he’ll include Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality can be punishable by death).

The Massachusetts senator’s about-face on trans inmates received applause inside the town hall, but not everybody was impressed.

“Is this standup comedy or something? We do need a prison reform, but that ain’t it,” one person tweeted.

Others suggested Warren pay for the inmates’ surgery herself, saying “She will then feel good about it, but I will feel better.”

Many took issue with her suggestion that gender reassignment surgery was a “right” and reminded her that prison was meant to be a punishment, not a wish-fulfillment center.