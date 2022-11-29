WaPo Tells Poor Americans To ‘Eat Bugs’ This Christmas

The Washington Post advised low-income families on Sunday that instead of eating a traditional Christmas dinner, they should save their money and eat bugs instead.

In an article headlined Salted ants. Ground crickets. Why you should try edible insects, the Post declared that “Consumers can already find foods like salted ants on Amazon and cricket powder protein bars in Swiss grocery stores.”

Summit.news reports: Yummmmm, ants.

The piece quoted a six year old girl in Pennsylvania who was supposedly given a rousing ovation by onlookers for eating fried worms.

The piece states “It’s not that bad!” she exclaimed. “It kind of tastes like kettle corn!”

There’s the usual crap about crickets having more protein than beef and everyone in third world countries already eating them, so why are you any better… etc

“Watching others enjoy insects may also help break down barriers,” the piece states under a sub headline “Creating a new norm.”

It further states “before insects can become common fare, more diners must be convinced that six-legged critters are, in fact, food. Through tasting experiments, surveys and educational demos, researchers, entrepreneurs and educators are delving into consumers’ psychology and finding that resistance to insect-eating can be strong.”

You don’t say.

We’re not eating fucking bugs.

This is the latest in a growing trend of pushing bug eating on the masses as a way of ‘saving the planet’.

A major supermarket chain in the UK is finalising plans to stock insects on its shelves and market them as a cheap food source for people struggling to afford to feed their families amid soaring inflation and the cost of living crisis.

The Daily Mail reported recently that Aldi is considering stocking ‘edible’ bugs and providing recipe kits for parents to prepare worms and crickets for their hungry children.

Potential products in the range include ‘sustainable’ cricket burgers, as well as ‘nuggets’ and ‘mince’.

You will eat the bugs. You will own nothing. And you will be happy. pic.twitter.com/6Pkj5Ol4Td — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 20, 2022

Just when you thought this couldn’t get any more more dystopian, the supermarket is involved with a TV game show in which insect ‘farmers’ will pitch the bugs as the ‘next big thing’ for Aldi, according to the report.

Recently, Canadian company The Aspire Food Group pledged to produce 9000 tons of insects per year for human and pet consumption after completing construction of the world’s biggest cricket food processing centre.

In addition to crickets, worms and maggots are also big in Europe.

There are even proposals to feed them to school kids:

How about a weed side salad? And why not wash down your worm food with a tall refreshing glass of sewage?

in 2020, the World Economic Forum published two articles on its website which explored how people could be conditioned to get used to the idea of eating weeds, bugs and drinking sewage water in order to reduce CO2 emissions.

A separate article published on the WEF website outlined how people can be conditioned to enjoy consuming ‘food’ which on the surface sounds disgusting.

The ‘Great Reset’ is about enacting a drastic reduction in living standards for the plebs which will force them to put bugs, weeds and sewage on the menu while the Davos elites continue to feast on the finest cuisine in their ivory towers.