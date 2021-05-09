Walt Disney Claims America Was Founded on ‘Systemic Racism’

The Walt Disney Corporation claims that America was founded on ‘systemic racism,’ according to internal documents leaked to writer and filmmaker Christopher F. Rufo.
“The Walt Disney Corporation claims that America was founded on ‘systemic racism,’ encourages employees to complete a ‘white privilege checklist,’ and separates minorities into racially-segregated ‘affinity groups,’” Ruffo tweeted on Saturday. “I’ve obtained internal documents that will shock you.”
“Disney claims that America has a ‘long history of systemic racism and transphobia’ and tells employees they must ‘take ownership of educating yourself about structural anti-Black racism’ and ‘not rely on your Black colleagues to educate you,’ which is ’emotionally taxing,’” Rufo wrote.
Outkick.com reports: There’s more.
“White employees are told to ‘work through feelings of guilt, shame, and defensiveness to understand what is beneath them and what needs to be healed,’” Rufo wrote. “They must ‘listen with empathy [to] Black colleagues’ and ‘not question or debate Black colleagues’ lived experience.’
“Finally, Disney has launched racially-segregated ‘affinity groups’ for minority employees, with the goal of achieving ‘culturally-authentic insights.’ The Latino group was named ‘Hola,’ the Asian group was named ‘Compass,’ and the black group was named ‘Wakanda.’
Rufo also discussed the latest radical developments involving Disney in an interview with Fox’s Tucker Carlson.