W.H.O.: ‘Utterly Disgusting To See Maskless Fans at Wembley’

A senior World Health Organization epidemiologist has slammed the thousands of attendees who went to Wembley to enjoy the European Championships final without wearing face masks. 66,000 fans attended the football match inside the stadium to see Italy defeat England on penalties on Sunday night.

Maria Van Kerkhove expressed her disgust that supporters were able to attend the match without masking up, despite it being outdoors and within existing COVID-19 rules for masks to not be required.

“Am I supposed to be enjoying watching transmission happening in front of my eyes?” Van Kerkhove hysterically tweeted.

Am I supposed to be enjoying watching transmission happening in front of my eyes?



The #COVID19 pandemic is not taking a break tonight… #SARSCoV2 #DeltaVariant will take advantage of unvaccinated people, in crowded settings, unmasked, screaming/shouting/singing. Devastating. — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) July 11, 2021

“The Covid-19 pandemic is not taking a break tonight… SARSCoV2 DeltaVariant will take advantage of unvaccinated people, in crowded settings, unmasked, screaming/shouting/singing. Devastating,” she warned.

Summit.news reports: Apparently, people being allowed to go about normal life is “devastating.”

This despite the fact that the UK held numerous test trials at sporting events where spread of COVID-19 was found to be minimal as a result.

Fans attending the game were also made to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test on condition of entry.

Back in February 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted that a typical store-bought face mask “is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through material.”

A peer-reviewed study in Denmark involving 6,000 participants also found that “there was no statistically significant difference between those who wore masks and those who did not when it came to being infected by Covid-19,” the Spectator reported.