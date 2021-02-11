W.H.O. Adviser: ‘Actual Investigation’ in Wuhan Was ‘Done by Communist China’

World Health Oganization adviser Jamie Metzl has slammed the organization’s probe into the origins of the coronavirus for allowing China to oversee the actual investigation.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News’ “Ingraham Angle,” Metzl claimed the W.H.O. didn’t take a serious enough look at the possibility of an accidental lab leak and declared that “the actual investigation was done by Chinese authorities. And so, the W.H.O. investigators were basically receiving reports from the Chinese officials.”

He continued:

“And as I see it, the big failure is that they outlined four possible ways that COVID could have begun. One was direct bat to human. Second, bat through an animal intermediate host. Third, through shipping or some kind of frozen food from somewhere else. And four, the accidental lab leak. As you know, Laura, for more than a year, I’ve been one of the leading advocates saying we have to look very, very seriously at option four. But rather than saying, alright, let’s look more deeply at all of those possibilities, the W.H.O. investigators said we should look at the first three, but not at the accidental lab leak. And I’m just miffed that this has happened and I think it’s really terrible.”

WATCH: