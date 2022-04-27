VP Kamala Harris Has Covid Despite Having 4 Jabs

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for Covid despite being quadruple vaxxed against the virus.

Her press secretary Kirsteen Allen reassured everyone that Harris, who is not exhibiting any symptoms and has not been in recent close contact with President Biden or the first lady Jill Biden

Maybe the VP needs another of those ‘safe and effective’ covid jabs seeing as the first four havent quite done the trick.

Summit News reports: The VP took two rounds of the Moderna vaccine and then had a further two booster shots, the latest of which she took on April 1st.

Now, just over three weeks later, she has COVID. Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff also previously contracted the virus in mid-March.

Fully vaccinated Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. also tested positive for the virus today, meaning the Senate will be unable to pass any legislation this week.

Kamala was on the receiving end of criticism earlier this month after she appeared maskless inside celebrating the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. White House press secretary Jen Psaki brushed off questions by insisting it had been an “emotional day.”

I’m sure if Harris just rolls up her sleeves for a fifth shot, maybe she’ll not catch COVID next time.