VP Kamala Harris Hails’ America’s ‘Strong Alliance’ With ‘North Korea’

Vice President Kamala Harris hailed America’s strong bonds with North Korea during a Thursday press briefing after visiting the demilitarized zone.

“The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance, with the Republic of North Korea, and it is an alliance that is strong and enduring,” VP Harris told stunned reporters.

KAMALA HARRIS: "The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea." pic.twitter.com/H2dI5UYOlo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2022

Informationliberation.com reports: Trump was criticized by Democrats and the media for engaging in diplomacy with North Korea but it looks like the Biden regime has come around.

Finally, there’s one country the Globalist American Empire is not at war with!