Voting Pro-Choice Is Worse Than Pedophilia Says Catholic Priest

A Catholic priest in Rhode Island has claimed that voting pro-choice is worse than raping children.

The priest defended his decision to ban 44 pro-abortion state politicians from receiving communion in his parish, by saying ‘pedophilia doesn’t kill anyone’ but abortion does.

In yet another display of the profound moral failure and callous cruelty that permeates the leadership of the Catholic church, Father Richard Bucci of Rhode Island defended his decision to to ban all pro-choice lawmakers from receiving communion by minimizing the devastating consequences of Catholic clergy raping children.

Trying to justify his decision to deny pro-choice Catholic lawmakers communion as well as the ability to act as witnesses to marriage, godparents, or lectors at weddings, funerals or any other church functions, Father Bucci of Sacred Heart Church in West Warwick said:

We are not talking about any other moral issue, where some may make it a comparison between pedophilia and abortion. Pedophilia doesn’t kill anyone, and this does.

Father Bucci added:

Now, I don’t know what else I have to say about it, this is the teaching of the church. The Canon Law of the church, the Second Vatican Council, and the First Catechism of the church. I don’t know what more evidence I should have to present.

For the record, pedophilia is not a harmless activity, and often the victims of pedophile priests are driven to suicide.

Previously, in a flyer distributed by the Sacred Heart Church in West Warwick, Father Bucci declared:

In accord with the teaching of the Catholic Church for 2000 years, the following members of the legislature may NOT receive Holy Communion, as are all the officers of the state of Rhode Island, as well as Rhode Island’s members of Congress.

The Hill explains the facts leading up to Bucci’s outrageous remarks concerning pedophilia:

State Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (D) said Bucci told her to leave a relative’s funeral and forbade her to deliver a eulogy. McEntee’s older sister has previously testified that she was sexually abused as a child by a then-priest at Sacred Heart, the channel reported. “If he wants to weigh the heinous crime that his predecessor committed on my sister, compared to what he believes I did wrong by voting for what I believe is right for the people of the state of Rhode Island, I don’t think they even compare,” McEntee said Monday.

In response to State Rep. McEntee’s remarks, the callous and cruel Father Bucci declared:

Bottom line: Father Richard Bucci of Rhode Island defends his decision to ban pro-choice lawmakers from receiving communion at his parish by minimizing the rape and sexual abuse of children because “pedophilia doesn’t kill anyone.”