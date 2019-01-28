Voter Fraud Alert: 95,000 Non-Citizens Registered to Vote in Texas

Authorities in Texas has uncovered massive voter fraud in the state, with 95,000 non-citizens on voter rolls, and 58,000 having voted in at least one election.

Following the discovery, Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a “VOTER FRAUD ALERT” detailing how tens of thousands of non-citizens have been on the state’s voter rolls since 1996.

Texas has some of the toughest voter ID laws in the US and has long been one of the main battlegrounds in the Republican-led fight against voter fraud.

“Every single instance of illegal voting threatens democracy in our state and deprives individual Texans of their voice,” Paxton said in an official statement.

Gov. Greg Abbott praised the findings and hinted at future legislation to eliminate voter fraud once and for all.

“I support prosecution where appropriate. The State will work on legislation to safeguard against these illegal practices,” Abbott tweeted.

Thanks to Attorney General Paxton and the Secretary of State for uncovering and investigating this illegal vote registration. I support prosecution where appropriate. The State will work on legislation to safeguard against these illegal practices. #txlege #tcot https://t.co/UwtyXijVwK — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 25, 2019

Foxnews.com reports: The revelation is likely to have national consequences and stir debate and the role of voter fraud. President Trump created a commission in 2017 to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 election.

But it was eventually dismantled by Trump after the group faced lawsuits, opposition from states and in-fighting among its members.

Trump said at the time that Democrats refused to hand over data “because they know that many people are voting illegally.”

Democrats have dismissed claims of voter fraud and accused Republicans of trying to disenfranchise minority voters with tight voter ID laws.

Dallas state Rep. Rafael Anchia told The Associated Press that “because we have consistently seen Texas politicians conjure the specter of voter fraud as pretext to suppress legitimate votes, we are naturally skeptical.”

Paxton’s office noted that there have been a number of convictions of voter fraud in the state in recent years, including a charge against a non-citizen this month for illegal voting in Navarro County.