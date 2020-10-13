Vote Biden, Get Clinton: Crooked Hillary Auditions For Secretary of Defense In Pro-Biden Op-Ed

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has re-emerged from the shadows to angle for one of the most powerful cabinet positions in the US government, penning an op-ed in Foreign Affairs magazine promoting Biden’s presidential campaign and outlining her vision for the future of national security, involving major jobs cuts in the defense sector.

The 5,000 word article penned by Clinton in the scarcely-read yet influential foreign policy industry publication clearly seeks to establish the former Secretary of State as a potential Biden pick or Secretary of Defense, which would place Hillary at the heart of a Biden administration.

The prospect of Hillary resuming her role at the center of federal government is enough to terrify anybody — including many Democrats.

NationalPulse report: The Trump campaign will surely see the audition by the deeply unpopular Hillary Clinton as a gift in the final days of the U.S. Presidential campaign.

The idea of voting for Joe Biden and waking up with Hillary Clinton will send chills up the spine of even many Democrats, to whom both Clinton and Biden represent an old, tired, globalist worldview at odds with a “progressive” or even populist Democrat trajectory.

And Clinton appears to know this, too.

Her article contains a number of veiled mea culpas over globalism, though she repeatedly lumps the blame at Donald Trump’s door for many of the problems caused – in a national security sense – by his predecessors:

“For decades, policymakers have thought too narrowly about national security and failed to internalize—or fund—a broader approach that encompasses threats not just from intercontinental ballistic missiles and insurgencies but also from cyberattacks, viruses, carbon emissions, online propaganda, and shifting supply chains. There is no more poignant example than the current administration’s failure to grasp that a tourist carrying home a virus can be as dangerous as a terrorist planting a pathogen. President Barack Obama’s national security staff left a 69-page playbook for responding to pandemics, but President Donald Trump’s team ignored it, focusing instead on the threat of bioterrorism.”

The article even critiques U.S. reliance of China, a key part of Donald Trump’s platform in both 2016 and 2020. She writes:

“[T]he pandemic has underscored how much the United States relies on China and other countries for vital imports—not just lifesaving medical supplies but also raw materials such as rare-earth minerals and electronic equipment that powers everything from telecommunications to weapons systems.”

And while also appearing to lambast her own side’s heartlessness over job losses – she calls the left’s “learn to code” mantra “fanciful and condescending” – she also gives away that a Democratic plan for the “modernization” of the U.S. military would lead to massive job losses:

“No one should pretend that every defense job can be saved or replaced. Cutting hundreds of billions of dollars in military spending over the next decade will inevitably inflict a painful toll on families and communities across the country.”

The admission will further serve as a boon to the Trump campaign seeking to bolster its support amongst military families after a fake news onslaught wherein The Atlantic magazine invented sources in order to drive a wedge between the President and his traditional base.

The questions should now be asked of the Biden campaign: