Visitor Logs Reveal Pedophile Mayor Was Regular Guest at Biden’s White House

Patrick Wojahn, who this week became the latest Democrat mayor to be arrested on a sickening array of pedophilia charges, was a frequent guest at President Joe Biden’s White House, visitor logs have revealed.

As reported this week, Wojahn, the mayor of College Park, Maryland, was arrested by local law enforcement and charged with a staggering 56 counts of child pornography offenses including distribution.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

On Wednesday, 47-year-old Wojahn resigned in disgrace citing “mental health issues” shortly before his Thursday arrest on 40 counts of possession of child pornography and 16 counts of distributing child pornography.

Wojahn failed to mention the child sex offenses in his resignation statement.

Now it has emerged that the disgraced Democrat mayor has been a frequent visitor at the White House since Biden took office.

Wojahn was also mentored by Biden’s controversial Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

According to White House visitor logs, Wojahn visited the White House once in 2021 on June 25, Fox News revealed.

He would then make two more visits in 2022 on June 15 and Sept. 13.

According to Wojahn’s Instagram and the White House website, Wojahn was in attendance at an event “Commemorating LGBTQ+ Pride Month.”

Pictures from his Instagram show Biden and Buttigieg giving remarks for the event.

A Department of Transportation spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the “allegations against former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn are extremely disturbing, and we’re thankful local law enforcement has intervened.”

“The secretary did not know the former mayor well, but did meet him a number of times through participation in U.S. Conference of Mayors programming, conferences, and political events,” the spokesperson claims.

Slay report: In one Instagram post from June 25, which included two pictures, Wojahn posed for pictures with Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten.

The caption reads, “Always great to see these guys at the White House!!”

Wojahn made numerous additional visits to the Biden White House.

Per Fox News:

The other two White House events he attended were a “Pride Month Reception,” which included a “Signing of an Executive Order on Advancing LGBTQI+ Individuals,” and a ceremony celebrating the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. In addition to the three visits listed on the White House website, Wojahn made three additional visits in December 2022 and January 2023, which will not be released on the White House website until March 30 and April 30. On Dec. 11, he posted several pictures of the White House interior, which included Christmas decorations and a caption that read, “Happy holidays! Enjoyed the opportunity tonight to see the stunning ‘We the People’ holiday decorations and celebrate the season!” Another post that he was tagged in on Instagram revealed that he was at the White House when Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act two days later on Dec. 13. The January 2023 visit occurred on Jan. 20 and involved the United States Conference of Mayors, when White House officials touted “historic investment in cities.” Wojahn’s tweet shows multiple top Biden administration officials, including Biden’s senior adviser Gene Sperling.

Wojahn also visited the White House at the same time as controversial Democrat operative John Podesta.

Podesta was featured in one photo taken by Wojahn inside the White House.

@usmayors visit to the White House! Starting with a panel discussion about the administration's historic investment in cities and our infrastructure with Julia Chavez Rodriguez, @MitchLandrieu, @GeneSperling46, and @johnpodesta! pic.twitter.com/9mfDnGsx1C — Patrick Wojahn (@patrick_wojahn) January 20, 2023

“In addition to his White House visits, he has also posted pictures with several Democratic lawmakers on social media, including then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, former DNC chair Tom Perez and Buttigieg, among others,” Fox News notes.

Wojahn appeared to be a great admirer of the Biden administration.

In a September 2020 Instagram post, Wojahn thanked President Biden for his “leadership” and included a picture of a Zoom call that Biden was leading with the United States Conference of Mayors.

In January 2022, he tweeted praise for Biden and the American Rescue Plan and claimed, “It’s already been making a difference in the lives of many people by enabling us to provide relief to residents in need and support local businesses.”

“And it will help us to make critical infrastructure investments,” he added.

“This would never have happened without leadership from Biden.”

It's already been making a difference in the lives of many people by enabling us to provide relief to residents in need and support local businesses. And it will help us to make critical infrastructure investments. This would never have happened without leadership from Biden. — Patrick Wojahn (@patrick_wojahn) January 14, 2022

Aside from rubbing shoulders with high-profile Democrats in the White House, Wojahn was also a protégé of Buttigieg:

Wojahn is also a political mentee of Buttigieg, noting their friendship in an interview with LGBT news site the Washington Blade. “I actually met Mayor Pete Buttigieg shortly after I was elected mayor in 2015. I went to the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ Winter Meeting in D.C. in January, and he was assigned to be my buddy,” Wojahn said. After meeting, the two chatted on the phone regularly, and Buttigieg gave Wojahn tips on what to expect ahead of the mayoral conference. The pair would meet again in person during an Obama White House reception after the conference where Wojahn’s husband, Dave Kolesar, would meet Chasten. Buttigieg would continue to mentor Wojahn through the conference. “I now serve in a leadership role as vice chair of city livability and bicycling in part due to his mentorship,” Wojahn said.

The criminal investigation into Wojahn began on February 17 when the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children alerted local police that a social media account operating in Prince George’s County possessed and distributed child pornography, police said.

“The image and videos had been uploaded to the social media account in January of 2023,” police said.

“Through various investigative techniques, PGPD investigators discovered the social media account belonged to Wojahn.

While executing a search warrant Tuesday at Wojahn’s home, investigators recovered multiple cell phones, a storage device, a tablet, and a computer, police said.