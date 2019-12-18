Virginians Activate Official Militia As Per the Second Amendment After Gun Confiscation Threats

As Virginia lawmakers prepare to pass a draconian gun control bill that would make most guns in the state illegal, Tazewell County has formed an official active militia as per the Second Amendment to the Constitution.

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

To all of those big city folks who like to mock gun owners and ask if they’re going to fight tyranny by forming a militia, Virginia’s answer is a clear and adamant “yes.” That’s exactly what they are planning to do.

TheOrganicPrepper reports: Here’s a little bit of background on the proposed weapons ban from my last article.

After the most recent election, the state’s House and Senate are both Democrat majorities and they haven’t wasted a moment in attempting to gut the gun laws in what has historically been a permissive state. The so-called “assault weapon ban” is SB16 and has that perilously vague wording we all know to be incredibly dangerous. In some interpretations, this law, if it passes, could make illegal the ownership or transportation of any semi-automatic gun because extendable magazines are available for it – and you don’t even have to have the extendable mags. (source)

Unsurprisingly, a lot of Virginians are outraged by the idea of this and discussion of a “grandfather clause” that allows you to keep your semi-autos as long as you register them has done nothing to assuage the ire of gun owners.

Counties across the state quickly organized into Second Amendment sanctuaries – as of Dec. 16, 89 counties, cities, or municipalities have passed “sanctuary” resolutions and 6 have passed resolutions to protect the Second Amendment rights of citizens, but refuse to use the word “sanctuary.” Other locations are still debating their stances.

Then to really stir the pot, State Representative Donald MacEachin had the bright idea of calling up the National Guard to squelch the rebellion.

McEachin also noted that Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam could call the National Guard, if necessary. “And ultimately, I’m not the governor, but the governor may have to nationalize the National Guard to enforce the law,” he said. “That’s his call, because I don’t know how serious these counties are and how severe the violations of law will be. But that’s obviously an option he has.” (source)

As you can imagine, that didn’t go over well.

The National Guard’s Response

Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia’s National Guard responded rather vaguely via Twitter.

We have received multiple questions regarding proposed legislation for the 2020 General Assembly session and the authority of the Governor of Virginia to employ the Virginia National Guard in a law enforcement role. We understand and respect the passion people feel for the U.S. Constitution and 2nd Amendment rights. We will not speculate about the possible use of the Virginia National Guard.

Based on the responses in the Twitter thread, folks found Maj. Gen. Williams’ lackluster response less than comforting.

So now, a militia is forming in Virginia

Tazewell County is taking this threat to the Second Amendment very seriously. Not only did they pass a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution, but they’ve also officially begun to form a militia. Law Enforcement Today reports:

Just this past Tuesday, on December 10th, the Board of Supervisors from Tazewell County passed two different resolutions in light of controversy circling those who are pro-gun. The first resolution declared the county to be a second amendment sanctuary. This is not at all surprising to see, as 76 out of 95 counties, 9 out of 38 independent cities, and 13 towns have adopted second amendment sanctuary resolutions. The second item on the agenda was the proposition of establishing a militia in the county. When both of the resolutions passed, the crowd cheered loudly in support of the decisions. Also, the resolutions didn’t exactly pass by a small margin; the votes were unanimous, with more than 200 citizens standing by in support. (source)

County Administrator Eric Young explained why the county has opted to form a militia.

“Our position is that Article I, Section 13, of the Constitution of Virginia reserves the right to ‘order’ militia to the localities. Therefore, counties, not the state, determine what types of arms may be carried in their territory and by whom. So, we are ‘ordering’ the militia by making sure everyone can own a weapon.” Thus, if anyone from the state tries to remove the Sheriff from their elected office because they refuse to enforce unjust laws, those state officials will be faced with a lawful militia composed of citizens within the state. (source)

This article explains the extensive training being offered by Tazewell County to its citizens in order to make sure everyone is acting safely and responsibly.

I suspect Tazewell County will not be the only one that forms an official militia. The legislature of Virginia may have bitten off more than it can chew when they decided to come after the guns of rural citizens.

“Coincidentally,” there’s an anti-paramilitary bill on the table.

It’s probably no coincidence that at the same time militias are forming, there’s also a bill to make them illegal. SB64 has caused a huge hullabaloo.

Here’s some of the text of that bill.

§ 18.2-433.2. Paramilitary activity prohibited; penalty. A person shall be is guilty of unlawful paramilitary activity, punishable as a Class 5 felony if he: 1. Teaches or demonstrates to any other person the use, application, or making of any firearm, explosive, or incendiary device, or technique capable of causing injury or death to persons, knowing or having reason to know or intending that such training will be employed for use in, or in furtherance of, a civil disorder; or 2. Assembles with one or more persons for the purpose of training with, practicing with, or being instructed in the use of any firearm, explosive, or incendiary device, or technique capable of causing injury or death to persons, intending to employ such training for use in, or in furtherance of, a civil disorder; or 3. Assembles with one or more persons with the intent of intimidating any person or group of persons by drilling, parading, or marching with any firearm, any explosive or incendiary device, or any components or combination thereof. (source)

Obviously, this is not a coincidence. They predicted how rural Virginians would respond to their gun-grabbing shenanigans. The plan all along was to confiscate guns and turn any organized resistance into a felony.

A Reminder for Virginia Legislators

There could hardly be anything more unconstitutional than SB64. I know I already quoted this, but just as a refresher for any legislator that might happen to be reading this:

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

Our guiding doctrines are the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. At this point, everything the laughable Virginia Congress is proposing is an affront to the principles upon which this nation was founded.

Another reminder – this is the pledge these legislators swore:

“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge all the duties incumbent upon me as ………. according to the best of my ability, (so help me God).” (source)

Every person in the government who has sworn this oath yet supports these unconstitutional bills should be immediately recalled and possibly even tried criminally to set an example that we will no longer tolerate the systematic dismantling of our rights. (Congressional privilege from arrest is only applicable in civil court, not in criminal court.)

This strategy was orchestrated by someone with a lot of money and power.

This is something that has been thought through, perhaps even by gun control advocate and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg. The reason I’m suggesting Bloomberg specifically is that his PAC donated millions and millions of dollars to turn the legislatures of 24 states to a Democrat majority. His millions worked in 21 of those cases, and Virginia is one of them. Packing the state legislatures with allies would help his agenda should he actually become the next president.

Records filed so far show that organizations controlled and funded by Mr. Bloomberg spent more than $41 million on 24 House races, much of it on eye-catching ads rolled out on social media and broadcast on television in the crucial final days of the campaign. And while it’s impossible to conclude that any one factor tipped the balance in a race, Mr. Bloomberg appears to have reaped the benefits of his millions in giving. Democrats won 21 of the 24 races he sought to influence. Of those, 12 had been considered either tossups or in Republican districts. “The mission was to flip the House. Success or failure would be defined by that,” said Howard Wolfson, a senior adviser to Mr. Bloomberg. (source)

Bloomberg is rabidly anti-gun and has said that ending “the nationwide madness of U.S. gun violence” is the impetus behind his run for the White House. If he were to be elected, may God help America, because he will destroy everything for which our nation has ever stood.

Here’s the summary on what’s happening in Virginia

Let’s look at all these facts together.

With Michael Bloomberg’s help, the Democrats took over the Virginia state congress.

There’s an anti-paramilitary bill that would disallow armed people to gather or teach others how to use firearms or any technique that could cause injury or death.

There’s a bill that would make semi-automatic weapons illegal.

Nearly the entire state (aside from the highly populated areas that elected these yahoos) has balked and formed Second Amendment sanctuaries.

A legislator threatened the sanctuaries with the National Guard.

The sanctuaries responded by activating an organized militia.

The only real way to prevent bloodshed and save face for the congress and governor is for these bills not to pass.

That would be difficult, though, given the fact that Bloomberg dumped millions of dollars into getting people elected who promised to pass strict gun control bills. If they suddenly vote against the bill, they will have to face their angry constituents and the wrath of Bloomberg.

Rural Virginians seem unlikely to back down and are willing to fight. They have another month to get organized to defend their communities.

Remember that in situations such as these, the rumor mill works overtime. There are a lot of reports that are hysterical and exaggerated. The truth is bad enough that we don’t need to add far-fetched theories to the mix. This article is a very good, common-sense breakdown of fact vs. fiction.

What will happen next remains to be seen, but it is no exaggeration to say that the future of our country is now riding on the response of Virginians, should these unconstitutional laws pass.